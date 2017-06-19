AquaBounty GM salmon grows faster than natural salmon. It was approved for human consumption by the federal government in a process that was challenged by environmental advocacy groups

AquaBounty GM salmon grows faster than natural salmon. It was approved for human consumption by the federal government in a process that was challenged by environmental advocacy groups
Photo Credit: Aqua Bounty

Environmental Protection Act: new recommendations for GMO’s

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 19 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

In a wide ranging review of Canada’s Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) released last week, many recommendations were made for changes to the Act which has remained basically unchanged since 1999.

Among them were recommendations regarding the introduction of genetically modified organisms, excluding plants.

Conservation and environmental groups applaud the proposed changes

Mark Butler is the policy director of the Ecology Action Centre based in Halifax Nova Scotia.

Listen
Mark Butler, policy director, Ecology Action Centre
Mark Butler, policy director, Ecology Action Centre © CBC

The recommendations by the Standing Committee on the Environment and Sustainable Development were included in a wide ranging report called, “ Healthy Canadians, Healthy Economy: Strengthening the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999”

Provisions regarding GMO’s specifically mentioned the case involving the Ecology Action Centre and Living Oceans Society

The groups were at the forefront of a challenge to the federal approval process that granted permissions to create and sell genetically modified salmon.

They launched a legal case against the approval of Aqua Bounty GM salmon on a number of issues involving transparency of the approval process and risk assessment. Butler said that approval for the GM salmon under CEPA involved no public consultation with Canadians at all, in spite of being the first GM animal approved for human consumption.

Conservation groups are concerned that GM salmon could escape, breed with natural Atlantic salmon, and forever change the genetics of wild salmon © Raymond Plourde via EAC

The recommendations made in the committee report would open up the process for approval of GM organisms requiring public notification of applications for new substances or living organisms and allow for public input throughout the process. It also includes a suite of new triggers for reassessment of substances to help the regulatory regime to respond to emerging technological and environmental science.

Karen Wristen of the Living Oceans Society, said the recommendations are especially important in light of the creation of so-called CRISPR (Clustered Regularly interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) gene editing technology which now allows for faster, simpler, and cheaper ability to modify genes.

Both she and Butler say that this will result in dramatic increases in requests for approval of new substances and GM organisms. They say the current environmental protection act is simply not able to respond to such rapid change, adding the CEPA needs the tools to adequately respond to the complexity and speed of 21st century genetic research.  They say their groups and others will be encouraging the government and opposition politicians to approve the recommendations and move quickly on making the modifications to the Environmental Protection Act.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Animals, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
PoliticsOttawa unveils Royal Tour detailsInternationalCanada condemns ‘persistent and widespread’ use of sexual violence in warsEconomy, Environment, International, PoliticsCanada's Green Party leader in Berlin: Don't ratify CETAHealth, PoliticsPremier, academics signal concern over legalizing potAnimals, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyEnvironmental Protection Act: new recommendations for GMO'sInternationalCanada announces additional $86M to help South SudanEnvironment, InternationalStudy finds more killer heat ‘almost inevitable’Immigration & Refuge, InternationalUN reports a record number of refugeesEconomy, Lifestyle, Politics, SportsThe kinder gentler parking meterEnvironment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and TechnologyThe LINK Online Sun. June 18, 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine