Red balloon indicates Iqaluit, capital of Nunavut Territory

Red balloon indicates Iqaluit, capital of Nunavut Territory in Canada’s eastern Arctic. Their water system is already at capacity and under threat from a growing population and demand, and also due to a changing climate. Surprising to most is that in spite of what seems like a vast number of lakes and rivers, many communities throughout Canada's Arctic are in constant danger of running out of water including Igloolik, where it has already happened, and Rankin Inlet -also under constant threat of running out.
Photo Credit: google maps

Plenty of water? Arctic communities on the verge of running out

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 27 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Looking at a map of Arctic Canada, it seems there are literally thousands of lakes and rivers, yet many Arctic communities are facing water shortages or threats of shortages to come.

Iquluit, capital of Nunavut Territory, will be facing that problem in the very near future.

Andrew Medeiros (PhD) is a Northern Research Fellow at the Robarts Centre for Canadian Studies at York University in Toronto.

Listen
Andrew Scott Medeiros, a then Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography at York University is part of a research team that has been coming to Iqaluit for a decade to test the water quality. In the background Michael Bakaic, a graduate student from York collects samples to test.
Andrew Scott Medeiros, a then Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography at York University is part of a research team that has been coming to Iqaluit for a decade to test the water quality. In the background Michael Bakaic, a graduate student from York collects samples to test. © Sima Sahar Zerehi

Like many Arctic communities, Iqaluit is growing, and perhaps slightly faster than the others as it is the capital of the territory. To service the town, it draws its drinking water from a nearby lake. But like the vast majority of lakes in the north, it’s shallow so the availability of water is limited.  Professor Medeiros notes that Iqaluit is already at it’s capacity in terms of the water in can draw from the nearby lake.

He is co-author on the study called,Hydrologic monitoring tools for freshwater municipal planning in the Arctic: The case of Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada” is published today in the journal of Environmental Science and Pollution Research. (available HERE)

He notes that in addition to the increasing population and the subsequent water demand, the climate is changing. Previously supply in summer months came from melting ice and snow  but that is now occurring much earlier and so is not nearly as available to satisfy demand in summer.

He also points while the amount of precipitation in the Iqaluit area has not changed much, the timing and way it arrives has.   Instead of being spread out over a longer season, it tends to arrive now in shorter heavier downpours or snowstorms, such that again, it is less available when needed, and less often occurring in summer.

He points out that the small community of Igloolik for example ran out of water a  few years ago. Another small community of Rankin Inlet is also in constant danger of running out of water and he says his research projections show the much larger town of Iqaluit could itself run out of water at any time in the next several years.

The town of Iqaluit, capital of Nunavut Territory as seen onhursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The town of about 8,000, could experience periodic water shortages within just a few years.
The town of Iqaluit, capital of Nunavut Territory as seen on Feb. 9, 2017. The town of about 8,000, could experience periodic water shortages at any time in the next few years. Medeiros has advised strongly against drawing from the nearby Apex River as that is a costly short term solution that could damage the river and supporting ecosystem permanently.. © Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian PressTh

He says a possible plan to draw additional water from the nearby Apex river will only solve the problem for a couple of years, and by drawing water out of that shallow fast flowing river, it and the ecosystem it supports could be permanently damaged.

But while  only a very few Arctic communities  have  municipal water systems, most of them have water trucked in, and in both cases, because of warming, more pathogens and bugs are moving north. This will mean greater attention to water treatment especially in the multitude of standing water tanks.

Professor Medeiros also says that as water supplies are lessened in lakes and rivers, the flow rate slows allowing the water to become more contaminated by whatever chemicals that may be in the ground (including from melting permafrost)  and from insects.

Although it seems there’s massive amounts of water in the Arctic, he says in terms of what is available to growing communities in a changing climate, it is becoming more and more scarce. He says a clear long term plan is needed including investment in infrastructure.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Health, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Right whales die mysteriously in the Gulf of St. LawrenceEnvironment, Health, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and TechnologyPlenty of water? Arctic communities on the verge of running outEconomyOttawa vows to defend lumber industry in face of new U.S. dutiesHealth, International, Work & LabourAre you happy at work? Americans tops, Canada fifth.Politics, SocietyFederal government launches counter-radicalization centreEnvironment, History, Immigration & Refuge, Indigenous, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada 150: What makes Canada great? Many answers, no consensusFood Policy in the works for CanadaSocietyFormer nurse sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 8 seniorsMilitaryCanadian infantry captain becomes first woman to lead Queen's GuardInternational, Science and Technology, SocietyLandmark legal case: Canadian precedent- international implications

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine