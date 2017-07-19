Air travel: prepare for longer waits to get into the U.S.

Starting today Canadians, and others are being told it will take a little longer to be cleared to travel to the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it is beginning “enhanced security measures”.

Travellers heading into the U.S. from Canadian entrance points, like airports, will face stiffer security checks taking more time. © (Marie Helene Ratel/CBC

On its website, the agency says terrorists are using a variety of new threats to aviation adding, “The United States and the global aviation community face an adaptive and agile enemy”.

Travellers are being advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before flights to the U.S. © Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Travellers hoping to head to the U.S. coming from some 280 airports around the world will be affected by the new measures and are being advised to arrive two hours early to cope with expected delays caused by more intensive screening.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport is getting 130 self-serve border clearance kiosks with facial recognition technology starting in May. Other major airports will be adding the biometric recognition technology over the next several months and into 2018. © Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press

This includes more detailed scrutiny of electronic devices, increasing canine scrutiny, more security around aircraft and in passenger areas, and use of “advanced technology”.

In March it was announced that facial recognition technology was slowly being installed at major Canadian airports.

