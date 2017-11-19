Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

the LINK Online: Sun. Nov. 19, 2017

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 19 November, 2017

Your hosts, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

There is an international coalition campaigning to ban fully autonomous weapons
They are killers, and they operate and make decisions by themselves on when and where and who to kill.

And they’re not human.

These are artificial intelligence (AI) “killer robots” and an international group of scientists is raising the alarm and saying development of autonomous killing weapons should be banned.

They’ve launched the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots.

Lynn spoke to one of the Canadian scientists, Ian Kerr, a professor of ethics, law, and technology at the University of Ottawa

*

Some 15,364 scientists from 184 countries have signed the second Warning Letter to Humanity about the increasingly critical threat manking is posing to the Earth’s environment, ecosystems, and species.
It was 25 years ago that a different group of concerned scientists got together to write an open letter about the state of the Earth and its environment, and what mankind was doing to it.

It was called a Warning to Humanity, and it said unless mankind stopped or at least scaled back its harmful ways, we were all headed for trouble

Now 25 years later over 15,000 scientists from 184 countries have written another open letter, Warning to Humanity Second Notice.

In it they spell out the fact that little has been done to stop or reduce harm, and in fact the environment and ecosystems, deforestation, biodiversity depletion and more, have all worsened.

Marc spoke to Karen Alofs, one of the scientists who signed the letter. She is a research associate in the department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Toronto

*

A photograph taken by a drone of excavations at the Gadachrili Gora site in southeastern Georgia.
A photograph taken by a drone of excavations at the Gadachrili Gora site in southeastern Georgia. © Stephen Batiuk

