Photo Credit: Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

Canada’s security law modified but still leaves serious concerns

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 16 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

It’s called Bill C-59.

It is the Liberal government’s modifications to the previous Conservative government’s Bill (and subsequent law) C-51.

At the time many people had concerns about the original bill, and now some cyber-rights organisations says they have serious concerns with C-59, especially as related to one of Canada’s spy agencies.

Lex Gill (LLB, BCL) is a researcher with the Citizen Lab at the Munk School of Global Affairs, University of Toronto

Listen
Lex Gill (LLB, BCL) researcher with Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto
Lex Gill (LLB, BCL) researcher with Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto © supplied

The Citzen Lab focusses on things like network surveillance, openness,  and security issues that affect civil and human rights.

Together, the  Citizen Lab and the Canadian Internet and Public Interest Clinic (CIPPIC) scrutinised the new Liberal proposal, Bill C-59, especially in relation to new aspects that deal with Canada’s electronic and cyber security agency, the Communications Security Establishment (CSE)

The detailed report is called,  Analysis of the Communications Security  Establishment Act and Related Provisions in Bill C-59 (An Act respecting national security matters), First Reading (December 18, 2017) –  ((pdf document here))

While the groups applaud the fact there is a new section about controls on the CSE, they say there are quite a few disturbing aspects.

These include the fact that a number of the rules are too vague to have any meaningful controls.

The groups say that what had been an agency concerned with foreign security issues and threats can now with a mandate change in the Bill, seemingly start scrutinizing Canadian citizens.

They also say that oversight of the agency is improved in the bill, but still fall short of the level of oversight needed.

The groups say there is still far too much latitude given for the CSE to get involved in state-sponsored hacking and intrusion into Canadian’s privacy.

Their report has been given to government and they say they are hopeful the government will take the concerns and recommendations into account.

