Drivers using mobile phones are causing more fatal road accidents, warn police in the province of Ontario.

Deaths from distracted driving increase again

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 9 March, 2018 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Police warn distracted driving is the top cause of road deaths in the province of Ontario and the toll has increased for the fifth consecutive year. Many schools, colleges and universities in Canada close for a week in March, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are using the occasion to warn people against texting, talking on mobile phones or engaging in other forms of distraction while driving.

In 2017, the OPP responded to 8,711 road accidents that were linked to driver inattention. There were 83 related deaths compared to 75 death related to speeding, 49 to a lack of seat belt use and 46 related to alcohol.

In an effort to reduce accidents due to impaired driving, paramedics and firefighters in Ontario demonstrate to students the effects of a simulated collision. (Jason Viau/CBC/file)

Hundreds of deaths

Since 2009, 692 people have been killed in crashes on OPP-patrolled roads involving an inattentive driver. That does not include roads in major cities like Toronto or Hamilton.

Governments across the country are trying to reduce distracted driving through publicity campaigns and higher fines. In Ontario for example, a person convicted of distracted driving will be fined between $400 and $1,000 and lose demerit points applied to their driver’s record.

If drivers are found to endangers other because of any distraction they may be charged under the Highway Traffic Act or under the Criminal Code of Canada. Both laws set out heavy fines and penalties for those who break them.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Deaths from distracted driving increase again
  1. allan toole says:
    9 March 2018 at 12 h 02 min

    I drive to work everyday and see people on their phones not paying attention to the road. Why not put some undercover cars out would be easy to pick these people off. I also think licences should be suspended like drinking and driving for using your phone while driving just as dangerous.

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, International, Society

The LINK Online, March 9-10-11

Environment, Health, International, Society

Clocks go forward early Sunday morning

Economy, International, Politics

Atwal apology "sets the record straight"

RCI | Français

Les Filles du roi : femmes courageuses à l'origine de la fondation de Montréal

RCI | Español

El Castor Cibernético del 9, 10 y 11 de marzo 2018

RCI | 中文

爱德华王子岛上的伐木工人情愿保留马拉木头的传统

العربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي: 11-03-2018