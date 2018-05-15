The importance of the genetic non-discrimination act

Protecting your right to your genetic information

In 2017 Canada passed the Genetic Non-Discrimination Act, to protect people from being discriminated against over revelations of their genetic information and possible anomalies. Such discrimination could be in the form of refusing insurance coverage as one example.

Quebec recently challenged the law as unconstitutional as an infringement of its own jurisdiction.

This has concerned Yvonne Bombard (PhD) who co-authored a commentary in a medical journal over the importance of the legislation.

She is a genomics and policy researcher with the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and professor at the University of Toronto’s Health Policy, Management, and Evaluation.

The law bars any person from requiring individuals to undergo a genetic test or disclose the results of a genetic test as a condition of providing goods or services, or entering into a contract, such as for employment or insurance coverage.

Professor Bombard says because of the law, people who need genetic testing have been coming forward to get needed genetic information to deal with health issues. Without the law, she says people would often not come forward for fear that a genetic anomaly might result in various forms of discrimination, including job advancement, adoption, and insurance coverage to name a few.

Insurance agencies have been seeking such information as being needed to determine client risk.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreeing with the province of Quebec opposed the bill, arguing that it was unconstitutional as it infringed on provinces’ rights to regulate the insurance industry.

An appeal is underway in the Quebec courts and if the appeal is upheld, the case will likely go to the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC).

Professor Bombard understands that the insurance industry is market driven and needs certain information, but points out that scientists still have much to learn about genetics and disease risk and the insurance industry and others are not qualified to make judgements on genetic profiles and potential risks.

She says a great many people have genetic anomalies related to disease but who never develop it. As such basing decisions on employment of insurance coverage, or a host of other issues regarding an individual’s genetic profile is not reliable or justified.

If the SCC agrees with Quebec, Bombard says this will allow genetic discrimination. She says the issues go far beyond the insurance industry especially in terms of giving people the confidence to come forward for testing regarding health issues, and having the assurance that their private information will stay private.

