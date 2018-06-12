Cannabis inspired beer in Manitoba

With the prospect of recreational use of marijuana becoming legal, companies are eagerly seeking new opportunities in a basically brand new market, and one potentially worth billions of dollars

Now two companies in the western prairie province of Manitoba have teamed up to create something unique.

A craft brewer and a medical-marijuana grower have been working together to create a hemp lager which has just been released into the Manitoba market.

According to the brewer, Fort Garry Brewing, the alcohol beer has added flavouring from hemp material and seeds which give it a nutty taste, but with none of the psycho-active ingredient (THC) in marijuana.

The medical marijuana grower Delta-9 and Fort Garry are producing the lager as a first step towards other products when recreational use does become legal.

The companies say they’re working towards a low alchohol or alcohol-free product which would contain THC and could be offered as an alternative to regular alchohol or even soft drinks.

Such a product could potentially provide a high but without the calorie content of other beverages

In a press release, Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot said, “Frankly as it competes with alcohol or soda pop or other beverages, we’ve got something that’s lighter on alcohol and doesn’t give you a hangover; that’s a pretty competitive value proposition”.