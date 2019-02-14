Weather app launched by Canadian government

“As climate change brings more extreme variations in weather, Canadians are using mobile devices to stay up to date,” says a statement from the government department, Environment and Climate Change. And that is the reason it gives for launching a free mobile app so Canadians can check the daily weather forecast on their mobile devices.

Seven climatic zones, great variations

Climate is a huge country (9.98 sq. km) extending south from the Arctic. It has seven climatic zones which depend on things like their proximity to large bodies of water, altitude and latitude. There is enormous variation in weather conditions making the weather a most popular topic of conversation on a daily basis.

App available in both official languages

“From daily updates on rainy or snowy weather, to information on extreme heat or cold forecasted weeks ahead, to warnings of severe storms and tornadoes, this app ensures Canadians get reliable weather forecasts and warnings,” reads a government statement.

It promises the app will provide current conditions, hourly and seven-day forecasts for over 10,000 locations in Canada.There will be instant notifications for weather alerts issued by the government department and a radar animation on a zoomable map.

And, as with all federal government publications, the app will be available in both of Canada’s official languages, English and French.

See government of Canada video about the new weather app.