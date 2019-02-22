Science proves vaccines in Canada are safe and effective. The Canadian government continually monitors them to ensure that. (iStock)

Vaccinations should be mandatory, say most Canadians

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 22 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A majority of 70 per of Canadians say vaccinations against common diseases should be a requirement for children entering school, according to a public opinion survey by Angus Reid. But one in five parents who have children under the age of 12 say immunization should be a parent’s choice, and not mandatory.

This gives pause to professionals like Rebecca Pilla Riddell, a psychologist and associate vice-president of research at York University.

The vulnerable depend on herd immunity

“I think when we’re talking about population health versus an individual’s choice there’s always hard decisions to be made. But with vaccinations I think… there are people that depend on herd immunity to allow us to have safe communities. So, the infants, babies, elderly, people under chemotherapy, all sorts of vulnerable…depend on people being immunized so that we don’t spread diseases.” To achieve herd immunity against a disease, over 90 per cent of the population must be vaccinated.

Immunization is not mandatory in Canada. But two provinces, Ontario and New Brunswick, require proof of vaccination for children and adolescents going to school. However, they can seek exemptions for medical or ideological reasons.

Polio struck Canadian children in the 1950s before a vaccine was developed. (CBC archives)

Psychologist hopes science will prevail

One-quarter of Canadians say they are concerned about the risk of side effects and 68 per cent do not worry about that. Science has overwhelmingly shown vaccines to be safe and effective in preventing diseases. Still, five per cent of respondents refuse to vaccinate their children.

Pillai Riddell hope that science will change their minds. She gives the example of a study of over a million cases that proved the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine to be safe.

“You keep hoping that these types of very large-scale work will convince more and more people of the importance of vaccination and that the side effects are very minimal and serious side effects are extremely rare.”

‘Vaccination hesitancy’ named a top ten world health threat

The United Nations’ World Health Organization has declared “vaccination hesitancy” to be one of the top 10 health threats in the world.

There is currently an outbreak of measles in the western city of Vancouver, and some deadly outbreaks in the Philippines and other parts of the world.

This study showed majority opinions in favour mandatory vaccination were the same across political party allegiances and Pillai Riddell hopes that propels governments toward making immunization mandatory.

Prof. Rebecca Pillai Riddell discusses Canadian attitudes about vaccination and mandatory immunization.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Saving endangered species in Canada missing proper Indigenous input: study

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Will Canada win the race for lab-grown "meat"?

Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Hearing on the case of runner Caster Semenya and testosterone

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Screen time more than doubled for the very young: study

RCI | Français

Les agressions sexuelles envers des religieuses enfin révélées

RCI | Español

La mexicana Areli Moran interpreta Serpentine en El Festival Internacional de Danza de Vancouver

RCI | 中文

想象一下：给沉入式的Decarie高速公路盖个顶棚，再在上面种植花草建造住宅

العربية | RCI

كندا لا تزال مذهولة من فاجعة أسرة برهو ومستعدة لاستقبال جدة الأطفال وخالهم