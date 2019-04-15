Titanic passing through the Belfast Lough en route to the Irish Sea for her trials. ( Robert John Welch (1859-1936), official photographer for Harland and Wolff)

Canada history: APRIL 15, 1912,  Titanic disappears off Newfoundland

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 15 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

It was unbelievable.

On April 15, 1912, the word was being flashed around the world by telegraph that the world’s biggest, most impressive and theoretically unsinkable ship, was gone.

Late on the 14th, the RMS Titanic on its maiden voyage struck an iceberg about 600 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland.

The ship carried the still new technology of wireless telegraphy, and sent out both the old and new distress signals, CQD, and SOS.

Newfoundland first to hear distress

Late at night at a lonely Marconi telegraph station at Cape Race, Newfoundland, the operators on duty had been relaying messages from passengers aboard the ship to friends and relatives awaiting their arrival in New York two days later on the 17th.  Suddenly the messages changed. The Newfoundland operators were the first to hear the unbelievable call that RMS Titanic was in trouble in fact very soon, dire trouble.

The huge propellers of Titanic. shown compared to workers beneath them . (Harland and Wolff)

The huge propellers of Titanic. shown compared to workers beneath them. During trials it was reported that it took two nautical miles to bring the ship to a halt from speed of 20 knots. . (Harland and Wolff)

As messages flashed back and forth among the Cape Race station, Marconi headquarters in Montreal and New York and White Star owners, there was confusion as to the seriousness of the problem, after all RMS Titanic was supposed to be unsinkable.

However, shortly after 2 AM on the 15th of April, Titanic with its bow already underwater and heavy stern rising, breaks in half and slips into the depths. Some 1,500 souls were lost as there were not enough lifeboats and rafts for all on board. An investigation later resulted in changes that required all ships to carry enough lifeboats for the number of passengers on board.

Rescue efforts

The Carpathia, which had been stopped nearby the sinking ship but which had shut down it’s wireless for the night, began to pick up survivors as soon as it came back to life a couple of hours before dawn.

Note size of rudder, Many feel its relatively tiny size was unable to make a difference and turn th ship at all in the very short time after the iceberg was spotted. (|Harland and Wolff)

Later that morning and in following days, a number of ships set out from the Canadian port of Halifax to search for survivors, but finding bits of wreckage and only frozen bodies in the frigid Atlantic water. Some 150 are buried in three cemetaries in the city.  The city has recently declined a request to exhume those bodies for an American project to identify them using DNA.

Graves of victims of the Titanic sinking located at Fairview cemetery Halifax, N.S. PHOTO- Archer 10-wiki

What is forgotten is the fact that Titanic had never actually been declared unsinkable, but rather “practically unsinkable”, the “practically” quickly forgotten by media.  Also often had two sister ships, Olympic, which had a short career sinking in the very early part of the First World War after striking a mine in November 1916 off the Greek island of Kea and sinking in a mere 55 minutes. Britannic had a number of collisions in her career and was scrapped as unprofitable in 1934.

Titanic soon will be gone

As the wreck lies at a depth of almost 4 kilometres, bacteria are quickly eating away at the ship. In 2010 scientists estimated only a pile of rust would remain within less than 20 years.

Titanic was found in 1985, in subsequent visits over the years it was seen that the wreck is quickly rusting away and may be almost entirely gone within several more years. (NOAA/Institute for Exploration/University of Rhode Island (NOAA/IFE/URI

Not the worst

Although Titanic and the loss of some 1,500 souls is the stuff of legend with multiple books and songs, it is not the worst maritime sinking

  • –       Jun 1940- RMS Lancastria-bombed while evacuating civilians and some military personnel from France. Officially 1,738 loss, estimated anywhere from 4,000 to 9,000, full story of loss still withheld.
  • –       Jan 1945 -MV Wilhelm Gustav- torpedoed by Soviets while fleeing from occupied Poland with civilian and military personnel- estimated loss 9,400
  • –       Apr 1945-MV Goya-torpedoed by Soviets in Baltic sea, documented 6,100 aboard, many women and children. estimated many more undocumented.  Sank in just seven minutes Only 183 survivors
  • –       NON MILITARY- Dec 1987- MV Dona Paz- (ferry) collision with MT Vector carrying gasoline with ignited the ship and water. Estimated loss 4,375
  • –       NON-MILITARY- Sep 2002- MV Le Joola-  off the coast of Gambia. Overloaded, it capsized in a storm –estimated loss 1,863

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Society

Farmers calculate heavy cost of carbon tax

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Jobs threatened, jobs created, the future of employment in 2030

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Canada history: APRIL 15, 1912,  Titanic disappears off Newfoundland

RCI | Français

Le SANA de Trois-Rivières : plus de 50 ans d’accueil et d’intégration des nouveaux arrivants en Mauricie

RCI | Español

Comienza este lunes en el Viejo Montreal la exposición interactiva El Texto de más

RCI | 中文

《炒杂烩之国》：加拿大中餐馆背后的华人移民史和家族史

العربية | RCI

الجزائر: الحراك الاحتجاجي أمام تحديات متزايدة