There were several protests in late 2018 after the government of Ontario province scrapped funding that was promised for a French-language university. (Gilles Taillon/Radio-Canada)

French-speaking Ontarians ‘losing a pillar’: report

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 16 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

French-speaking people are a  minority in the province of Ontario and, as of May 1, 2019, they will no longer have an independent commissioner to advance their language rights.

The current French Language Services Commissioner of Ontario Francois Boileau has submitted his final report. In doing so, he called the elimination of his position “a step backward for the Franco-Ontarian community” which “is losing a pillar and its means of communicating with senior officials of the public service.”

Changes made to save money

To cut costs, the provincial government of Premier Doug Ford abolished the post of commissioner and will transfer duties to the office of the Ombudsman who the commissioner says “will not have the same latitude in setting priorities and taking early action to advance language rights.”

Ford also withdrew promised funding for a French-language university eliciting several public protests.

In December 2018, protesters called on the premier to ‘review his Canadian history’ referring to the country’s French and English roots. (Rozenn Nicolle/Radio-Canada)

The office of the commissioner monitors compliance with a law which guarantees an individual’s right to receive services in French from Government of Ontario. In 2018-19, it dealt with over 200 complaints and inquiries.It also supports Francophone health, justice and access to education.

The federal government of Canada has two official languages and the legal obligation to provide its services in both languages. English and French are recognized because they were the languages of the early settlers and colonizers. Only one provincial government, that of New Brunswick, is officially bilingual. Quebec is officially French. There are wide variations among provinces with regards the protection of their French or English minority communities.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Controversial experiment: Chinese add human gene to monkey brains

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Genetically modified fish: to label or not to label

Economy, Environment, Society

Farmers calculate heavy cost of carbon tax

RCI | Français

L'esclavage des enfants encore et toujours un fléau planétaire

RCI | Español

Martha Bátiz presentará Boca de Lobo e Historias de Montreal en la Feria Internacional del Libro de Bogotá 2019

RCI | 中文

它太容易上当：使用人工智能的安全隐患

العربية | RCI

التعديلات الدستورية في مصر: تثبيت الاستقرار على حساب الديمقراطية؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Inondations en Beauce : la ministre Guilbault constate les dégâtsLes émissions de gaz à effet de serre du Canada n'ont diminué que de 2 % en 12 ans« Nous avons besoin de pipelines pour la prospérité de tous les Canadiens » - Jason Kenney Les Blue Jackets éliminent le Lightning avec un coup de balaiGuerre au Yémen : un veto de Trump à la rescousse de l’Arabie saouditeEnquête sur une fuite liée à la nomination d’un juge à la Cour suprêmeQuébec face au défi de restaurer les églises tout en les protégeantNotre-Dame de Paris : un aperçu des trésors sauvés et de ceux perdus et endommagésDes élections le 15 mai à Terre-Neuve-et-LabradorLe fédéral défend bec et ongles sa taxe sur le carbone devant les tribunaux
Oilpatch hopes investment flows back to Alberta after big Kenney win'The dilemma is the authenticity': What it will take to rebuild Notre-DameRestraining the housing market may be wise — but it remains divisive: Don PittisJason Kenney won big — and the Ottawa-Alberta relationship is about to get unruly7 key questions the [redacted] Mueller report could finally answerNew measles case confirmed, infected person visited Vancouver airportShe changed a stranger's life in what's believed to be a North American firstImmigrant families more likely to own home than add to pension plan, StatsCan saysFeds back up a step in fight to keep some information from Mark Norman's lawyersRuling in Trudeau-Aga Khan case could change rules for unpaid lobbyists