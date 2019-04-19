Police in Newfoundland created fake accounts on Facebook and hotmail pretending to be 14 year old girls in order to attract child predators. The Supreme Court has ruled a warrant is not needed to capture and use communications in such cases (Paul Sakuma/Associated Press)

Supreme Court: Police don’t need a warrant in child luring stings

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 19 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The case involved child luring over the internet. Police in Newfoundland in an undercover operation created some fake online profiles on Facebook and with hotmail email addresses pretending to be two underage girls..

A man later exchanged sexually explicit messages with what he thought was a 14 year-old girl, and eventually arranged for a meeting in a local park. Police captured screen shots of the messages and used them in court after arresting the 32-year –old man for child luring. A warrant was later used to search his home and seize two computers.

The case was appealed to the Supreme Court on constitutional rights grounds that the internet messages were being private communications which therefore could not be admissible as the police did not obtain judicial authority to intercept private messages.

The Supreme Court ruling this week will now affect four other similar child luring cases which had been on hold awaiting the top court ruling. (Albert Couillard/CBC)

Yesterday, basing their decision on a variety of legal arguments, the top court ruled in a unanimous 7-0 decision that police do not need judicial authority to capture and retain email or other online resources in undercover operations when investigating child predators adding that adults cannot reasonably expect privacy online with children they do not know.

There are now four other similar cases of online child luring in Newfoundland which had been awaiting the Supreme Court ruling. The men involved will now have to decide how they will proceed in light of this decision.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Supreme Court: Police don’t need a warrant in child luring stings

Economy, Health, International, Society

TSX has its greatest day ever

The LINK with (L-R) Marie-Claude, Terry, Lynn, and Marc
Economy, Health, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The LINK Online April 19, 20, 21, 2019

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Bringing back the joys of Lunenburg Harbour is no easy mission

The American bumble bee is in serious decline according to a new Canadian study. The bee is recognizable by its dark wings and yellow striping ( Kristy Baker via NY Natural Heritage Programme)
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Another bee species under critical threat

RCI | Français

Présent dans toutes nos assiettes, l'herbicide glyphosate est un cancérigène probable

RCI | Español

Lanzamiento próximo de Historias de Montreal, una antología muy particular 

RCI | 中文

华盛顿邮报：现在轮到加拿大要求美国协助收紧边界了

العربية | RCI

شهادة دولية في إتقان لغة الضاد: مبادرة انتظرها العرب من الشرق فجاءتهم من الغرب