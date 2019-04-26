L-R: Marie-Claude, Levon, Lynn, Marc (Facebook)

L-R: Marie-Claude, Levon, Lynn, Marc (Facebook)

The LINK Online Apr. 26,27,28, 2019

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 26 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts, Marie-Claude, Levon, Lynn, and Marc  (video of show at bottom)

Listen

United Nations asks for international support to fight Ebola

A health worker wearing Ebola protection gear, walks before entering the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit (CUBE) at the ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) Ebola treatment centre in Beni, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 30, 2019. Picture taken March 30, 2019. (Baz Ratner/REUTERS)

The fight against the deadly Ebola disease continues, this time against a fresh outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The World Food Programme is asking Canada and other nations to step up their contributions to help stop the disease from spreading within the country and to others. The idea is to provide enough food to keep people close to home and not travelling to pick up or spread the disease.

In addition, the area of eastern DRC has been a conflict zone with several armed groups fighting for control, increasing the danger for health and other international workers.

Levon spoke to WFP Senior Partnership Adviser in DRC Arnhild Spence.

New Zealand video game adapted for Canada’s Indigenous to help with mental issues

The video game was adapted changing the Maori environment, symbols and costumes, above, to Inuit ones below. (Pinnguaq)

Indigenous youth in Canada’s northern territory of Nunavut were involved in adapting a Maori video game with a view to help users cope with anxiety and depression.

Initially reaction to the video adapted to northern scenarios was positive and that the strategies shown would be useful but noted the New Zealand scenery and accent put them off. They felt it would speak to them much better if  represented their own context.

The video now  has Arctic scenery, Arctic animals, Inuit symbols and clothing.

Prof. Yvonne Bohr says the project was conceived after the government of Nunavut asked for ideas on remote interventions to help Inuit youth.

Lynn spoke to her about a project to get funding to fully adapt the game including voicing in Canadian English and Inuktitut

Study: Ethical non-monogamy- Polyamory

A new study finds people saying their consensual polyamory relationships are benefitical. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A new study finds people saying their consensual polyamory relationships are beneficial. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It can go by various names such as polyamory, ethical non-monogamy, consensual non-monogamy, or open-relationships.  What it means is having two or more relationships simultaneously with the consent of all involved.

A new study found that people who engage in this indicate that they have more eroticism, i.e. better sex with the secondary partner, and more nurturing, i.e., more emotional attachment with the primary partner.

Marc spoke with Rhonda Balzarini (PhD), a post-doctoral fellow in the Faculty of Health at York University in Toronto and lead author of the study.

Watch The Link

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics, Society

Francophone Games: Quebec bales out too

L-R: Marie-Claude, Levon, Lynn, Marc (Facebook)
Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The LINK Online Apr. 26,27,28, 2019

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Airlines ratings: on time-or not, and dealing with complaints

RCI | Français

Radio-Dodo : une initiative canadienne et internationale pour les enfants de la guerre

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 26, 27 y 28 de abril 2019

RCI | 中文

在家里上班坏处是容易孤独抑郁

العربية | RCI

هل من عواقب محتمَلة للإعدامات الجماعية الأخيرة في السعودية؟