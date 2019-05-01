New federal rebates to encourage purchase of electric vehicles come into effect today, with an increased price limit (Oliver Walter- CBC)

Federal electric vehicle rebate incentive

By Marc Montgomery
Wednesday 1 May, 2019

Starting today a new federal rebate plan kicks in as part of an effort to get more electric vehicles on Canadian roads.

The plan originally announced in the budget in March would grant up to $5,000 on the purchase of an EV with a price tag of up to $45,000, and $2,500 for a plug-in hybrid.

In making the announcement in March, Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau had said, “With this budget, we are taking steps to make zero-emission vehicles more affordable for more Canadians…who want to make the switch and pay less at the pump”.

Tesla had recently launched a 150-kilometre range cheaper Model-3 for Canada to fit just under that limit at a cost of $44,999. The regular model in Canada with a 386-kilometre range had sold for $47,600 while a “Plus” model is available at $53,700.

That federal limit meant that only small EV cars like the  Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, Hyundai Ioniq, Kia Soul EV and Smart EQ would qualify.

Now the federal government has announced it is raising the price cap to $55,000.  The new target means options can be added to the base price up to $55,000.

A list of eligible vehicles is available (here) from Transport Canada

Cars at a new charging station in London, Ontario in 2018. The budget calls for creation of many new charging stations across Canada including some in more remote areas. (City of London)

An insider noted that the limited Canadian Tesla was actually the same  car as the standard Model-3 but simply with a data lock on the battery.

The budget also included $130 million for Natural Resources Canada to create vehicle charging stations across the country in public parking spots and in some more remote locations.

As vehicles represent about a fifth on Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, the push to electric vehicles is designed to lower emissions to meet pollution reduction targets.

The federal rebates can be added to provincial rebates available in two Canadian provinces, Quebec and British Columbia.

In west coast B.C., electric vehicles with a base price under $77,000 can get up to $5,000 in rebate along with a $750 rebate for a home wall connector installation.

In Quebec, the rebate is up to $8,000 for vehicles under $75,000.

And $3,000 for cars priced between $75,000 and $125,000. This comes with an additional $600 for wall connector installations.

There is also reserved lane access, and free toll bridge and ferry access. Many commercial parking lots also offer preferred spots to EV’s and charging stations.

