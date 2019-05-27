Wearable fitness trackers can help people set goals and see if they are meeting them. (iStock)

Technology can help people get more active

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Monday 27 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Technology has lured Canadians into spending more time sitting in front of screens, but it can also offer great tools to help people become more active.

There are wearables that can be used to set goals and measure activity, apps you can download on your phone to remind you to move and connect with other people, and videos which you can use at home if you don’t want to go to the gym.

Activity levels decreasing in Canada and world

“For…decades, we’ve been seeing a downward trend in how active Canadians are, and that’s not just Canadian adults. We’re seeing it starting as young as…infants, toddlers and preschoolers. And unfortunately, activity levels tend to decrease with age,” says Leigh Vanderloo, exercise scientist with PartiACTION, a non-profit which promotes physical fitness.

ParticipACTION says it’s important to choose a workout video for one’s particular level of fitness and one that is led by a certified trainer. (iStock)

Going for a walk is good too

She says it’s important to choose technology that fits the individual. Some are designed for high-end athletes, others for beginners and everyone in between. Vanderloo cautions that not every option is good.  One way to choose a trainer, for example, is to see if he or she has been certified by the Canadian Society of Exercise Physiology or the U.S. equivalent, ACE.

ParticipACTION has its own program for beginners. And she says anyone can start with something as simple as going for a 15-walk a day, and then make it longer, faster and perhaps include steps or inclines.

Try different things, advises scientist

It’s good to try different things and see what works for the individual. And Vanderloo says it’s fine for there to be ups and downs, but the goal to elicit behavioural changes over time that increase activity and decrease time spent sitting.

This, she adds, is good for physical health and averting cancers, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. It can build stronger bones, improve sleep, energy and focus. But it can also improve resilience and help stave off anxiety and depression.

ParticipACTION’s Leigh Vanderloo offers advice on choosing technology to help one become more active.

Listen

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Speed limits on commercial shipping have been re-imposed in the Gulf of St Lawrence after two endangered right whales were spotted this week
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Right whales, a ray of hope (interview)

Environment, International

Free website tracks ocean heatwaves

Internet, Science and Technology

Consumer group demystifies vehicle automation

RCI | Français

Système de santé : pour en finir avec le surdiagnostic

RCI | Español

El Ágora de la Cultura Mexicana en Montreal presenta Mexique en couleurs en la Place des Arts

RCI | 中文

一个前加拿大人民党组织者的幻灭

العربية | RCI

انهيار في شعبية المحافظين في أونتاريو: ما الأسباب؟ وأي تأثير على الانتخابات الفدرالية؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
André Gauthier serait en route vers les Émirats arabes unisÉcolières attaquées au Japon : leur école fondée par les Soeurs de la Charité de QuébecFaute de locaux, des élèves autistes en crise isolés dans des placards« Coupez-lui la tête! » : des élus fédéraux de plus en plus visés par des propos haineuxL'ex-otage Caitlan Coleman, femme de Joshua Boyle, brise le silenceJane Philpott : une expulsion qui a laissé des cicatrices à MarkhamIncursion dans la tête des jeunes prodiges de la musiqueAcfas : la réalité virtuelle pourrait-elle combattre la dépendance aux jeux de hasard et d’argent?À l'ONU, le Canada veut mettre de l'avant la « sécurité économique » des pays en développementVoici la véritable histoire de la fausse nouvelle la plus populaire du Québec
'Take back your rubbish': Another country returning unwanted waste to CanadaTornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, IndianaWhy investigating wildfires can be a 'tough row to hoe'The U.S. in 2019 is more King's Landing than Winthrop's shining city on a hill: Neil MacdonaldIf they win, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott can thank the party system they now loatheThese parents went into debt to get their children private, long-term drug treatmentHalfway houses across Canada refused to take this high-risk offender — except 1'Finally, we were free': Caitlan Coleman's dramatic run for U.S. border2 dead after small plane crashes in WhitehorseJapan stabbing attack leaves at least 2 dead, many wounded