Train loads of pipeline have been seen moving towards the building sites in the days leading up to today's decision fuelling speculation the Liberal cabinet will approve the project. (Kyle Baks-CBC)

Controversial Trans Mountain pipeline decision today

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 09:40
0 Comments ↓

Share

It’s been a rough ride for a multi-billion dollar oil pipeline project in western Canada.

The Trans-Mountain pipeline is essentially the addition of a second pipeline to an existing older line stretching from Alberta’s oil sands area over the Rocky Mountains across British Columbia to a terminal on the Pacific coast.

However, land use and development, ie expanded cities, farms, etc., has greatly changed in the decades since the first line was built. The environment, of little concern for the original line decades ago, have become a major issue for many Canadians as has input from Indigenous groups, some of which agree to the pipeline, while others disagree.

The new line follows the existing one closely, but in the several decades since much development has taken place along the way. Greater concern for the environment and Indigenous rights have also highlighted strong objections and court challenges to the project (Scott Galley CBC)

The twinning project, originally approved, was halted by a court challenge over objections that it did not adequately consider environmental issues such as the greatly increased tanker traffic along the Pacific coast and its potential effect on marine life such as killer whales, and that Indigenous groups had not been adequately consulted.

Train loads of pipe already on the move

A new consultation was ordered after which the National Energy Board review decided again that the project was in the national interest and should proceed.

Tanker traffic is expected to increase by seven-fold through the challenging route from the terminal out to the Pacific, with concerns about increased underwater marine noise, collisions and possible oil spills. (Living Oceans)

A vote today by the Liberal cabinet is expected to “re-approve” the project.  Train loads of pipe had already been seen moving towards the construction site fuelling opinion the project would be approved

A decision is expected within hours on the massive oil pipeline project which would triple capacity and greatly increase tanker traffic approximately seven-fold, through the challenging  waters among the islands in the Strait of Georgia south of Vancouver Island.

The possible pipeline approval would come just a day after the Parliament voted to declare a “climate emergency”.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Politics, Society

Pot tax: Figures are in on cannabis revenue for governments

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Canada history: June 19, 1915, The world's winningest basketball team

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Society

Huge Raptors victory parade- huge garbage mess

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Controversial Trans Mountain pipeline decision today

RCI | Français

Avis aux travailleurs étrangers : maintenant plus d'un demi-million d'emplois vacants au Canada

RCI | Español

Canadá aprueba controvertido proyecto de oleoducto Trans Mountain

RCI | 中文

特鲁多政府第二次上马横山油管项目

العربية | RCI

آثار تشريع استهلاك الماريجوانا في كندا