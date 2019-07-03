A beach house that’s way more than just a house by the beach

It doesn’t take a genius to know that plastic is a commodity that has–to understate–seen better days.

Everybody’s trying to do something about its ill-effects, or at least say they are.

It appears a pair of Nova Scotia residents may have landed on something with big-time, positive repercussions.

They designed and built a house made out of 612,000 plastic bottles.

That’s 612,000 plastic bottles that aren’t sitting in a landfill or at the bottom on the ocean or washed up on beach somewhere.

The house is constructed with recycled aluminium, wood and dry wall.

More important, it’s made with slabs from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles–bottles that were reduced to pellets and injected with gas that turned them into foam that was shaped into panels used to build the walls, which provide both structural strength and insulation.

The house was officially built by a company called JD Composites, another way of saying Joel German and David Saulnier.

I spoke by phone with Saulnier on Wednesday.