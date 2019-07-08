Life-sized bronze statue of a period prospector and his working dog companion, set up outside the former Toburn mine created by Sudbury artist Tyler Fauvelle (supplied)

Sculptor helps gold mining town celebrate 100 years

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 8, 2019 11:39
Last Updated: Monday, July 8, 2019 12:00
Northern Ontario’s history is tied to that of mining. It was back in 1919 that a rush for silver in the north led instead to a discovery of gold and a another sort of rush.

This led to the development of several mines and creation of the township of Teck, eventually renamed Kirkland Lake in 1972.

Artist Tyler Fauvelle with his latest creation to help Kirkland Lake celebrate its origins of 100 years ago (supplied)

Renowned bronze sculptor Tyler Fauvelle has created a lifesized recreation of a period prospector which has been placed near the Toburn mine, the first of several which once flourished, and are now gone.

A 1930’s photo of the bustling northern city of Kirkland Lake with several of the mining headframes seen rising up above the lower lying buildings and houses. (Museum of Northern History)

“Although the artwork is a tribute to all of the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp prospectors, I did include some features representing some of Kirkland Lake’s legendary prospectors.  I hope visitors will enjoy looking for those symbols, and learning about the local history behind them,” says Fauvelle.

The project was led by the Toburn Operating Authority, a non-profit group which is in charge of the restored mine site which offers tours and educational information about the local mining history and heritage

Red balloon indicates Kirkland Lake. Red lines show approximate area of fault lines which have had gold bearing deposits across this section of northern Ontario and into Quebec (Google)

Major funding for the project came from the Dept of Canadian Heritage/Patrimoine canadien, Kirkland Lake Gold, the Museum of Northern History, and the Kirkland Lake 100th Anniversary Committee.  The Town of Kirkland Lake contributed the historic bronze plaque, and the TOA covered all site-related costs.

The seven mines in an almost straight line along the “gold fault” across the community and the long geological fault line which resulted in a number of gold mining communities across northern Ontario and stretching into Quebec. (Dept Energy, Northern Mines, and Development, Government of Ontario)

Canadian artist Tyler Fauvelle has created a number of other historic statues including music legend Stompin Tom Connors in Sudbury where he is said to have begun, the Francis Pegahmagabow commemorative bronze in Parry Sound for the World War I military hero, and others.

