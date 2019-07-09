The statue of early French explorer Samuel de Champlain has become controversial in Orillia, Ontario. (Google streetview)

Another statue controversy in Canada: Samuel de Champlain

By Marc Montgomery
Posted: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 12:08
The 15th century French explorer Samuel de Champlain has long been lauded in Canadian history books as opening up Canada through his travels into the then unexplored interior of the country.

In the quiet and picturesque city of Orillia, Ontario, a statue of the French explorer commissioned in 1915 to mark the 300th anniversary of the arrival of Europeans in Ontario has now joined many other statues to Canadian historical figures which have become controversial.

The almost 4 metre tall bronze statue shows the French explorer in full court dress atop a base flanked on one side by two Indigenous people looking up to a Jesuit priest, and on the other, two more looking up at a fur trader.

Although located in Orillia, the statue and land around it are controlled by Parks Canada which had it removed for repair and the base and steps removed as they were crumbling.  The original intent was to then reconstruct it.

Unveiled in 1925, the bronze statues were removed and the crumbling monument was taken down in 2017 with the intention to rebuild anew. Parks Canada decided to hold off as Champlain became controversial in light of Indigenous feelings toward the historical context and federal government expressions of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples (Google streetview)

That was delayed when objections were raised saying it was offensive and racist towards Indigenous peoples.

About 60 people gathered at the former site on July 1, Canada Day, to express their opposition to the statue.Quoted in Simcoe.com, a member of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, Kathy Brooks, is quoted saying Champlain and the monument to him, represent “racism, oppression, genocide and colonialism” and shows the Indigenous people cowering.

A local historian disagrees saying that interpretation is “misunderstood”.

After consultations a council of city, federal, Indigenous, and local representatives has voted to ask Parks Canada to return the statues and rebuild the monument but with an “expanded interpretation”  as an opportunity to educate people not only about the good, but also the bad.  Such an interpretation would reflect historical context and better portray Inidgenous people.

A final decision on whether the statue will be returned and if so , in what form, remains with Parks Canada. In a statement reported by Global News Parks Canada stated it is “committed to working respectfully with Indigenous Peoples and honouring their contributions to Canada’s protected places”.

There are several bronze monuments to Samuel de Champlain in Canada, notably one in Ottawa where the sculptor had added a handle (which it didn’t have) and has it upside down.

There are several monument’s to Champlain in Canada, including this one in Ottawa at Nepean Point. Unfortunately the sculptor didn’t know much about early Astrolabe’s, having added a non-existent handle, and with the explorer holding it incorrectly.( Radio-Canada, Martin Vanasse)

