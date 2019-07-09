Another statue controversy in Canada: Samuel de Champlain

The 15th century French explorer Samuel de Champlain has long been lauded in Canadian history books as opening up Canada through his travels into the then unexplored interior of the country.

In the quiet and picturesque city of Orillia, Ontario, a statue of the French explorer commissioned in 1915 to mark the 300th anniversary of the arrival of Europeans in Ontario has now joined many other statues to Canadian historical figures which have become controversial.

The almost 4 metre tall bronze statue shows the French explorer in full court dress atop a base flanked on one side by two Indigenous people looking up to a Jesuit priest, and on the other, two more looking up at a fur trader.

Although located in Orillia, the statue and land around it are controlled by Parks Canada which had it removed for repair and the base and steps removed as they were crumbling. The original intent was to then reconstruct it.

That was delayed when objections were raised saying it was offensive and racist towards Indigenous peoples.

About 60 people gathered at the former site on July 1, Canada Day, to express their opposition to the statue.Quoted in Simcoe.com, a member of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, Kathy Brooks, is quoted saying Champlain and the monument to him, represent “racism, oppression, genocide and colonialism” and shows the Indigenous people cowering.

A local historian disagrees saying that interpretation is “misunderstood”.

After consultations a council of city, federal, Indigenous, and local representatives has voted to ask Parks Canada to return the statues and rebuild the monument but with an “expanded interpretation” as an opportunity to educate people not only about the good, but also the bad. Such an interpretation would reflect historical context and better portray Inidgenous people.

A final decision on whether the statue will be returned and if so , in what form, remains with Parks Canada. In a statement reported by Global News Parks Canada stated it is “committed to working respectfully with Indigenous Peoples and honouring their contributions to Canada’s protected places”.

There are several bronze monuments to Samuel de Champlain in Canada, notably one in Ottawa where the sculptor had added a handle (which it didn’t have) and has it upside down.

