A hoary squash bee, a critical solitary, ground dwelling pollinator for many types of vine vegetables and melons, but which may be seriously compromised by insecticides in the soil. (University of Guelph

Insecticide effect on wild bees

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 14:24
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 14:58
0 Comments ↓

Share

Neonicotinoids, one of the most popular insecticides in agricultural use worldwide, has often been claimed as a major factor in commercial bee colony collapse.

The vast majority of research has focussed on “neonics” and honeybees, as they nest in colonies and are easy to study. But most of the 900 species of bees in Canada are wild bees, many living relatively solitary lives and ground dwelling.

A new study from the University of Guelph involved the ground dwelling hoary squash bee, a species that feeds on the nectar from squash, pumpkin, gourds,  melons and similar crops.  This wild bee is a critical pollinator for the crops.

A hoary squash bee going into her underground nest with a full load of pumpkin pollen on her back legs (Susan Chan- U of Guelph)

The soil study which took place in several commercial squash fields in Ontario, found alarmingly high concentrations of neonics, a neuro-toxin, in the soil where the squash bee makes its nest.

The female digs tunnels into the soil where it sleeps and lays its eggs on top of deposits of pollen and nectar which developing larvae feed on.

Example of the squash bee underground nest (Ann Sanderson,- Chan et al, , U of G)

Neonics are either applied directly as seed coatings, but can also be sprayed on soil during planting to combat pests such as the cucumber beetle. A portion of the toxin is absorbed right into the plant itself, while the rest remains in the soil or is washed into watersheds.

The particular family of pesticides have been banned in the U.S for new uses and the E.U. has imposed a moratorium, while Health Canada is currently reviewing their use and expects to make a decision on their use later this year.

2013: A farmer in southern Ontario plants field corn coated with neonicotinoids. It is believed the dust from planting carries the toxin far from the field onto other plants, the soil, and water. Photo: CBC video

University of Guelph School of Environmental Sciences professor, Nigel Raine, who holds the Rebanks Family Chair in Pollinator Conservation worked on the study with PhD student and lead author Susan Chan. Quoted in a U of G press story he said, “Current risk assessments for insecticide impacts on pollinators revolve around honeybees, a species that rarely comes into contact with soil. However, the majority of bee species live most of their life in soil, so risks of pesticide exposure from soil should be a major factor in these important regulatory decisions.”

As such the study suggests, not only may the bees be exposed to the chemical through pollen, but likely through contact with the chemical in the soil.   A future study intends to look at how much of the toxins are absorbed by the bees through contact with the soil.

The researchers using a conservative estimate the risk of lethal exposure to the bees is still more than double the accepted threshold of five per cent.

Additional information

Share
Categories: Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Insecticide effect on wild bees

Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

New study shows trees attacked by insects warn their relatives

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

U.N. intervenes in Canadian deportation case

Economy, Environment, International

Amazon rainforest fires: world concern

RCI | Français

Xénophobie : ce danger d’afficher sa différence quand on vient d’ailleurs

RCI | Español

Evalúan consumo de marihuana en Canadá estudiando las aguas usadas

RCI | 中文

交通部长: 加航收购 Air Transat 的计划需更多审核

العربية | RCI

ما أبرز التحديات التي تواجه تونس في ثاني انتخابات رئاسية مباشرة وديمقراطية؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Bisbille à la commission sur la DPJ : François Legault obligé d’intervenirTerrorisme : un nouveau procès pour Jaser et EsseghaierDe l'information à Télé-Québec? Les syndicats disent ouiBolsonaro n'acceptera pas l’aide du G7 pour l’Amazonie sans les excuses de MacronDe nouvelles émissions promettent un automne télévisuel mouvementé à Radio-CanadaL'opposition réclame une compensation plus juste pour les chauffeurs de taxiImmigration : hausse du nombre de classes d'accueil à Montréal et à LavalLa CAQ envisage un 3e lien payant, le PLQ dénonceUniversité de l'Ontario français : le gouvernement Ford veut un accord avant les électionsLa Canadienne Christa Deguchi championne du monde de judo à Tokyo
Ambrose disagrees with Scheer's assertion that Trudeau caved to Trump on NAFTAOxyContin maker Purdue Pharma seeking to settle 2,000 lawsuits for up to $12B2 men jailed on Via Rail terror charges get new trial because of jury-selection mistakeCanada rejects calls to end trade talks despite Brazil's stand on AmazonB.C. billionaire brothers' use of KPMG offshore tax scheme exposed in emailsFormer London, Ont., teacher jailed 6 months in voyeurism caseBrazil will accept aid for Amazon fires only if French leader retracts commentsB.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuitJeffrey Epstein complainants speak at hearing as judge weighs prosecution requestThis election should be about more than which leader sucks. Alas, it won't be: Neil Macdonald