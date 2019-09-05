Court deals setback to Trans Mountain pipeline schedule

Two weeks ago, all systems appeared to be on go for the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline, a project that is slated to carry tens of thousands of barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Pacific Ocean on the shores of British Columbia when–and if– it is completed in 2022.

After much debate, the federally-owned Trans Mountain Corp announced on Aug. 21 that construction work along the pipeline’s 1,150-kilometre length was set to begin

Opponents, who fear damage to the environment and marine life, vowed to fight on.

On Wednesday, they caught something of a wave.

The Federal Court of Appeal ruled that six legal appeals focused on Indigenous consultation can move forward, setting the timeline somewhat askew.

The court said it would hear evidence of whether the federal government adequately consulted with Indigenous peoples before approving the project–for a second time–in June.

Reactions to Wednesday’s decision were predictable.

The Squamish Nation, one of the six Indigenous applicants who will have their challenges heard, praised the ruling.

The oil industry said work this month will proceed as planned.

With files from CBC, RCI, CTV, CP