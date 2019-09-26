Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada Justin Trudeau paddles a canoe at the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area in Sudbury, Ontario on Thursday Sept. 26, 2019. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau promises to protect 25% of Canada’s land and waters by 2025

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, September 26, 2019 14:07
Last Updated: Thursday, September 26, 2019 15:00
0 Comments ↓

Share

A re-elected Liberal government would protect from development and industrial activity a quarter of Canada’s land and oceans by 2025, Justin Trudeau announced Thursday as he unveiled the Liberal Party’s nature conservation pledges.

An avid outdoorsman himself, the Liberal leader also promised to launch a new program aimed at encouraging more youth and families, especially newcomers to Canada, to enjoy the great outdoors.

The Liberal pledge to protect 25 per cent of land – an area covering almost 2.5 million square kilometres – and 25 per cent of coastal waters under Ottawa’s jurisdiction is an increase over the current target of 17 per cent for land protection and is nearly double the 12.4 per cent of Canada’s land habitats currently being protected.

Located at the eastern end of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve is part of a larger group of proposed protected areas around the East Arm and Artillery Lake regions.
(Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

“We know that protecting ecosystems and conserving nature is a key element in fighting against climate change,” Trudeau said during a campaign event in Sudbury, Ontario, after taking a morning canoe paddle around a local lake.

“The commitment we make today to protect 25 per cent our oceans and coastlines and 25 cent of our land areas by 2025 is not just an ambitious target, it’s a necessary target to be able to protect the future of young Canadians.”

Trudeau said he wants to surpass the 2025 targets by working toward protecting of 30 per cent of land and marine habitats by 2030.

The Liberals would work with various levels of government, Indigenous communities and landowners to achieve the ambitious goals that would turn Canada into a global conservation leader.

The Liberal government would also advocate at international gatherings that countries around the world set global 30 per cent conservation by 2030 goals as well, according to the party’s background materials.

Thursday’s announcement also includes a plan to teach every young Canadian the skills to camp by Grade 8. Trudeau proposes to expand the Learn to Camp program, which would allow 400,000 more young Canadians learn the skills to enjoy the great outdoors.

The Liberal leader also promised to create a national Experience Canada program that would help 75,000 lower-income families spend up to four days in one of Canada’s national or provincial parks every year.

“The joy of roasting marshmallows with the kids or jumping into the lake on a hot summer day – you just can’t beat it,” Trudeau said. “But not all Canadians are so lucky and we want to change that.”

That program would include camping accommodations and a travel bursary of up to $2,000 to allow lower-income families to experience places across like Killarney, Banff, Gros Morne and the Cape Breton Highlands, according to the Liberals. The program also would partner with Via Rail to make the opportunities accessible and affordable for even more Canadian families, the Liberals say.

With files from CBC News

Share
Categories: Environment, Politics
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

First Nations clean water teen activist will address UN on Saturday

RCI | Français

Lutte aux changements climatiques : le Canada doit en faire plus

RCI | Español

Entonces el idioma es una historia de amor, documental de Andres Livov

RCI | 中文

周五气候大游行：蒙特利尔预计有 30万人参加

العربية | RCI

ما السبيل لتعيين قنصل فخري لسوريا في مونتريال يكون مقبولاً من كافة السوريين؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Spéciale 24•60 : Questions d'urgence climatiqueVoter, un « devoir civique », même sans domicile fixeUne victime de la crise du logement fond en larmes en rencontrant Jagmeet SinghCombien d’arbres faut-il planter pour compenser un aller-retour Montréal-Paris en avion?La protectrice du citoyen fait état de nombreux services publics déficientsLes surplus d'Hydro-Québec devraient servir au Canada d'abord, selon le Parti vertLes risques (et bénéfices) pour un politicien de participer à la marche sur le climatAffaire Vincent-Lapointe : la thèse de la contamination des suppléments mise en douteL'ancien président français Jacques Chirac est mortUkraine : la Maison-Blanche a tenté de cacher les faits, soutient le lanceur d'alerte
Investigation of racist comment urged for Alberta judge who ruled parents not guilty in son's deathJ. Lo and Shakira to team up for Super Bowl halftime showRadar installed to watch huge Mont Blanc glacier that threatens to collapseU.S. vaping-related death toll is 12, with 805 illnesses reportedBoeing underestimated pilot response time, cockpit confusion in responding to 737 Max problems, report saysB.C.'s housing speculation tax faces first major legal challengeConservatives promise to open up a judicial inquiry into SNC-Lavalin affairNumber of doctors per capita in Canada reaches record highTrudeau promises to boost environmental protection and teach more kids to campWhistleblower complaint alleges Trump abused his office's power