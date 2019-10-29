Toronto's Pearson International Airport is the busiest in Canada. A new Bill in Ontario proposes allowing alcohol sales there 24 hours a day, (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

Ontario proposes 24 hour bars in airports

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 07:47
After a record five-month summer break, Ontario’s legislature came back to work yesterday. A bill tabled on the first day back proposes easing of a number of restrictions and red tape.

The bill proposed by the provincial Progressive Conservative government of Doug Ford, contains up to 80 changes to “outdated” rules.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford sat in the legislature on Monday for the first time since early June. A bill proposes changes to several laws deemed outdated, including some related to alcohol (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

It would change rules such as allowing people to take their pet dogs onto restaurant and bar patios, and into breweries where “low risk, pre-packaged food” is served.

It would also allow alcohol to be served in international airports 24 hours a day, provided they are beyond airport security zones. Currently alcohol is only served from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

It also removes inter-provincial restrictions on how much alcohol can be brought across provincial boundaries for personal use.

It’s all part of the  ‘Better for People, Smarter for Business Act’.

It also deals with the current multiple commercial truck safety and emissions checks combining them into one check.

The act also proposes simplifying rules for food banks and community feeding programmes.

The Ontario legislature resumed sitting after a five month break and first order of business was a proposal to simplify many rules and restrictions in several sectors from alcohol, to transport, to food banks, barbers, education and more. (CBC)

Education was also included with a plan to speed up post-secondary programmes in order to meet market demand sooner by an approval process taking only a few months, instead of up to two years.

As for the alcohol provisions, critics say the Ford government seems obsessed with alcohol. Some twitter users wonder about increased alcohol availability for passengers about to board flights, but the Toronto Airport authority welcomed the move.

