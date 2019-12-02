Three premiers announce nuclear reactor development deal

Three provincial premiers have announced an agreement to develop nuclear reactor technology as a means to reduce carbon production

Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe, Ontario’s Doug Ford and New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs made the announcement yesterday in Toronto, as provincial and territorial leaders were gathering for their first collective meeting since the Oct. 21 federal election.

All three are opponents of the federally mandated carbon tax.

Their agreement applies to so-called small modular reactors, which the premiers say, generate clean, low cost energy.

Energy ministers from the three provinces will meet early next year to develop a strategy that is expected to be ready next fall.

It is estimated that it will take five to 10 years to get the reactors on line.

The premiers say the SMRs are safer than large reactors, easier to construct, and small enough to fit in a school gym.

The federal government has called SMRs the “next wave of innovation” in nuclear energy technology.

There are currently about a dozen companies working on developing the reactors.

About 8.6 per cent of Canada’s electricity comes from coal-fired generation.

New Brunswick’s rate is 15.8 per cent. while burning coal generates 46.6 per cent of Saskatchewan’s electricity.

Ontario has no coal-fired power plants.

