Premiers Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick (left), Scott Moe (centre) of Saskatchewan and Doug Ford of Ontario signed a "Collaboration Memorandum of Understanding" to develop small nuclear reactors on Sunday, ahead of a meeting of Canada's provincial leaders today. (Jeff McIntosh/CBC)

Three premiers announce nuclear reactor development deal

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, December 2, 2019 08:23
0 Comments

Three provincial premiers have announced an agreement to develop nuclear reactor technology as a means to reduce carbon production

Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe, Ontario’s Doug Ford and New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs made the announcement yesterday in Toronto, as provincial and territorial leaders were gathering for their first collective meeting since the Oct. 21 federal election.

All three are opponents of the federally mandated carbon tax.

Their agreement applies to so-called small modular reactors, which the premiers say, generate clean, low cost energy.

Energy ministers from the three provinces will meet early next year to develop a strategy that is expected to be ready next fall.

It is estimated that it will take five to 10 years to get the reactors on line.

An illustration shows a NuScale Power module on a truck. NuScale is one of the small modular reactor companies whose designs are going through pre-licensing approval with Canada’s nuclear regulator. Many are designed to be small enough to transport by truck or by shipping container. (NuScale Power)

The premiers say the SMRs are safer than large reactors, easier to construct, and small enough to fit in a school gym.

The federal government has called SMRs the “next wave of innovation” in nuclear energy technology.

There are currently about a dozen companies working on developing the reactors.

About 8.6 per cent of Canada’s electricity comes from coal-fired generation.

New Brunswick’s rate is 15.8 per cent. while burning coal generates 46.6 per cent of Saskatchewan’s  electricity.

Ontario has no coal-fired power plants.

With files from CBC, CP, Global

Categories: Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society
Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

