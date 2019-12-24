The first of the new CC295 aircraft at the manufacturing plant in Spain in the yellow livery of Canada's SAR aircraft with the traditional red and white lightning flash along the side ( Airbus Defence and Space)

Canada accepts new Search and Rescue aircraft

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 10:49
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 12:01
0 Comments ↓

Share

In spite of ongoing concerns over the manuals for the plane, the Canadian military has accepted the first of its new Search and Rescue (SAR) aircraft from Airbus.

Known as the CC-295 the plane was to be delivered by December 1, but the ongoing concerns over the manuals caused a delay.

Cpl. Chris Auger and Warrant Officer Aaron Bygrove look at a model of the Airbus C295 at CFB Trenton, Ontario, on  Dec. 8, 2016. after the Canadian Armed Forces chose this plane for its new SAR aircraft. The military later refused to accept them over an issue with the manuals for the plane from European manufacturer Airbus. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg)

The manuals involve thousands of pages of how to fly and to maintain the aircraft. The disagreement seems to involve what details should be included in the manuals.

Canada had initially refused the planes, but although the issue is not fully resolved, Canada has agreed this week to accept the first of the 16 contracted planes.

The new Airbus will replace the remaining few DHC-5 ‘Buffalo’ aircraft like this one shown at Rockcliffe Airport, Ottawa in 2004 (Ahunt-wiki media)

The deal involves some $2.4 billion dollars for the planes, which will replace the RCAF ageing DeHavilland ‘Buffalo’ SAR planes, a design which dates back to the mid 1960’s, and an old version of the  four engine Hercules aircraft.

Another $2.3 billion will be paid to maintain and support the plane for 15 years. A new training centre related to the aircraft will also be created at CFB Comox in British Columbia. Further testing and Canadian pilot and maintenance training will take place at the Spanish facility with the first planes to be ferried to Canada in mid 2020.

Airbus Defence and Space video of first plane for Canada

additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Canada accepts new Search and Rescue aircraft

Economy, Environment, International, Politics

Mass Atlantic salmon escape at Pacific fish farm

Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology

Beastie Boys-themed holiday card by Toronto family goes viral

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Premier rejects company bid to extend N.S. waste deadline

RCI | Français

Première ballerine et Fée dragée, la magie de Vanesa García-Ribala Montoya

RCI | Español

Papá Noel despegó desde Canadá

RCI | 中文

在加拿大也会因病致贫：陷入窘境的新斯科舍省大妈获得众人帮助

العربية | RCI

خواطر ميلادية من تورونتو وعراقٌ في البال في حديث مع الأب خالد كَرومي