Workers survey around pipe to start of right-of-way construction for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 3. 2019 Work on the 1,150-kilometre pipeline twinning had started again after government re-approval earlier this year. The twinning of the line and increased oil transport has been controversial since it was first proposed in 2013. The line was bought in May 2018 with $4.5 billion in public money by Prime Minister Trudeau who said the line was in the national interest (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Pipeline project cost estimates soar

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 13:39
Last Updated: Friday, February 7, 2020 14:39
0 Comments ↓

A new potential problem has arisen for the long-controversial Trans-Mountain pipeline project.  That problem is an estimated 70 per cent increase in the cost.

The some 1,000 kilometre pipeline project will twin a nearly seven decades old existing line from Edmonton Alberta, to a terminal at Burnaby. British Columbia on the Pacific coast. The line would triple the amount of bitumen shipped, involve an enlargement of the terminal itself, and likely increase tanker traffic off the coast sevenfold in the tricky waters of the Straight of Georgia between the mainland and Vancouver Island..

The new estimated cost for the line is $12.6 billion, a vast increase from original estimates of $7.4 billion.

In 2018, the Liberal government of Justin Trudeau spent $4.5 billion of public tax money to buy the line from Kinder-Morgan when protests caused delays and the company said it was abandoning the project.

Since the proposed twinning, there have been continued protests by various groups against it. Here a protester holds a photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau covered in oil during a protest against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Depending on calculations and what is included or excluded, such as a federal $600 ‘contingency” fund, the new cost will be around $16 billion.

Criticism of the new cost estimates came quickly. Peter McCartney of the environmental group, Wilderness Committee said in a press release, Canada’s largest fossil fuel subsidy just got way more expensive. How much do costs need to skyrocket for Trans Mountain before Prime Minister Trudeau admits Big Oil is extorting the public and cuts our losses?”

He then added,  “With over $16 billion we could build transit infrastructure projects in every major city in Canada or build renewable energy in rural communities across the country,” said McCartney. “There is so much work to be done to combat the climate crisis but instead the government is borrowing money to make it worse”.

In January, police were sent to enforce a court order against a First Nations roadblock preventing pipeline surveyors access to their reserve land. Some of the police were dressed in tactical gear with rifles. (Chantelle Bellrichard-twitter)

Liberal Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, said in a statement following news of the huge cost increase that the project remains viable and “The Trans Mountain Expansion Project will be an important driver in Canada’s transition to a cleaner economy” insisting that tax revenue from the project and its eventual sale will go towards clean energy projects.

In addition to attacks on the project’s greenhouse gas emissions, and oil spill risks from the pipe and tankers, opponents also say it will be a money loser with unproven Asian markets adding that the world is slowly moving away from oil energy as well.

A federal court ruled against First Nations opponents this week, clearing another legal hurdle for the project, but that may not be the end as the case could head to the Supreme Court.  Some indigenous groups along with other environmental protesters have aslo said they might have to resort to civil disobedience in their effort to stop the line.

The project completion is now set for December 2022.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
iStock-1086628628
Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Pipeline project cost estimates soar

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology

Google commits new investment into its Canadian operations

usb charger
Internet, Science and Technology

USB wall chargers subject to recall in Canada

Economy, Environment, Health, International

How many days of your life are you losing stuck in traffic?

RCI | Français

Faut-il donner le droit de mourir à l'avance aux malades de l'Alzheimer?

RCI | Español

La compañía de danza Che Malambo se presenta en Montreal

RCI | 中文

跨山输油管预估造价飙升40亿加元

أسرة القسم العربي في 07-02-2020/RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود مع د. خالد الخيري الإدريسي أخصّائي أمراض القلب والشرايين