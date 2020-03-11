Trudeau announces $1-billion package to help Canadians cope with COVID-19

On a day when the World Health Organization finally–officially–declared COVID-19 a “pandemic,” Canada’s federal government Wednesday announced a $1-billion package to deal with the impacts of the coronovirus outbreak in this country.

The package includes $500-million to help provinces and territories pay for more testing and increase surveillance and monitoring.

It will also ease retrictions on employment insurance payments for people who need to take time off work and it waives the one-week waiting period to receive EI benefits.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, flanked by Health Minister Patty Hadju and Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, made the announcement on Parliament Hill.

More than 116,000 people have been infected worldwide with COVID-19 and over 4,000 have died, including one person in Canada.

As of Wednesday morning, Canada had reported 101 cases of COVID-19.

Those include 41 in Ontario and 39 in British Columbia, including two health care workers, and 41 in Ontario.

Ontario says five of its cases have been resolved and B.C. says four of its cases have been resolved.

There are 14 cases in Alberta and seven in Quebec.

The Public Health Agency of Canada continues to say the risk to Canadians remains “low” for Canadians but also warns that “this could change rapidly.”

It is also posting guidelines aimed at helping event planners figure out whether or not to cancel gatherings that involve a lot of people.

And health officials say a Canadian under quarantine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ontario, has tested positive for COVID-19.

No details about the person’s identity were released except that the person is now in isolation at the base where 228 Canadians who had been on Grand Princess cruise ship were repatriated early Tuesday morning.

With files from CBC (Kathleen Harris), Canadian Press (Laura Osman), Associated Press, CTV (Rachel Aiello),