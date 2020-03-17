Hard to imagine but the NHL was an ever rougher game in 1955 than now. Rivalries among the six teams were bitter, and Montreal Canadiens super star #9 Maurice "Rocket" Richard was as fierce as they come. Involved in a fight in Boston, it would eventually lead to one of the biggest riots in Canada. (via Radio-Canada)

Canada history: Mar 17. 1955, the Richard riot in Montreal

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 08:00
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 08:17
0 Comments ↓

In 1955, there were six teams in the National Hockey league. Loyalties to a team and to individual players where they might usually stay with the team for years, was very strong. Nowhere was loyalty to a team stronger than in Quebec and ‘their’ team of the Montreal Canadiens.

And no player was loved more than number 9, the great Maurice “Rocket” Richard. He had become the first player to score 50 goals in a season back in 1945, averaging a goal a game in a 50 game season and the first to top 500 career goals.

Richard was quite literally Quebec’s hero, and especially so to Francophone Quebeckers.

The NHL back then was even rougher than now, with fists and sticks flying, and with no helmets, lots of smashed noses, ears and teeth.

On March 13 Richard was involved in a fight in Boston against a player he’d tangled with before, The stories vary as to why, but during the scuffle Richard punched the linesman trying to break up the fight. Richard was tossed out of the game, while the Boston player who apparently started the fight, only received a minor penalty. Montreal fans of course saw this as yet another example of unfair treatment of their Francophone star.

Angry Montreal fans protested against Richard’s suspension before the Montreal-Detroit match on the 17th. (Radio-Canada)

In any case, league boss Clarence Campbell was already angry at Richard  for having previously hit an official and the league’s five other owners wanted the hockey star  to be taught a lesson.

If Richard was out of the game, the other teams had a better chance at the championship, not the least of which was Detroit, vying with Montreal for a shot at the Stanley Cup.

NHL president Clarence Campbell was already disliked by Quebec fans, but his decision to show up at the game after suspending Richard infuriated fans, several of whom tried to attack him but were held back by ushers and security. (Radio-Canada)

A hearing was held and Campbell ruled that Richard would be out for the final three games plus the playoffs. This infuriated the hockey mad Quebeckers, many of whom saw this as yet another example of an “Anglo” plot against their hometown hero.

Richard would sit out the first game on the night of the 17th against Detroit.

Tension was high but when Campbell showed up at the game, the fans began to toss garbage at him in the stands. The fact the Canadiens  were losing 4-1, didn’t help emotions.

Campbell, relatively protected by security became the victim of tossed items, here he barely reacts when beaned by a tossed apple, while his secretary/girlfriend recoils. (Radioi-Canada)

Then a tear-gas bomb went off and the game was ended with the win being forfeited to Detroit. Fans evacuated into the street, the shortened and lost game being the spark that blew up an already inflamed situation. Quebec anger was unleashed in a riot on the street that saw cars smashed up, some fires set, and shop windows broken in a night long reign of vandalism.

Someone releases a teat-gas canister in the middle of the game causing the match to be halted and forfeited to Detroit. Thousands of infuriated fans pour into street where they began to vent their anger is a wave of vandalism. (Radio-Canada)

Dozens were injured, many more were arrested. There were fears the riot would continue into the next day so Richard himself broadcast a message on the 18th to fans saying he would take the punishment and asking fans to calm down and support the team.

The thousands of angry fans set fires in the streets, smashed cars and store windows resulting in huge damage costs. (Radio-Canada)

Richard would return to the rink the next season and lead the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup wins, retiring from hockey in 1960, but remaining a hockey legend and a larger than life hero to this day in Quebec.

The “Rocket” died on May 27, 2000.

As for the riot, it is seen today by some to be of more significance than just that of hockey support. While the so-called “Quiet Revolution” in Quebec is said to have to have begun in the 1960’s, leading to a bursting of Quebec Francophone pride, culture, and sense of identity, some assert that the first real demonstration of that identity as something different from “English Canada” was seen in this 1955 riot.

Other hockey riots have occurred since,

  •  in 1986 a damaging riot/celebration occurred in Montreal after the Canadiens beat the Calgary flames for the Stanley Cup championship;
  •  in 1993 another riot/celebration was much more damaging again in Montreal as the team took the Cup over the LA Kings. Along with many arrests and injuries, damage was listed at $2.5 million;
  • in 1994 Vancouver’s  Stanley Cup loss to the NY Rangers led to riot causing more than a million dollars damage, and many injuries
  • in 2006 the Edmonton Oilers won the semi final meaning a shot at the Stanley Cup, and this led to a celebration of vandalism and looting. The Oilers would lose the final
  • in 2008 again in Montreal after a Canadiens win in a playoff final game, more broken windows and clashes with police
  • in 2011 again in Vancouver, the Canucks lose the Cup to the Boston Bruins, leading to burnt cars and garbage cans and broken bottles and windows.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Canada history: Mar 17. 1955, the Richard riot in Montreal

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Society

Canada issues tight restrictions on its borders

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Following complaints, border agents step up screening protocols

RCI | Français

WestJet suspend ses vols internationaux. Air Canada réduit ses vols de moitié

RCI | Español

En época de aislamiento, reforzar la comunidad y contar nuestras historias

RCI | 中文

在美国的加拿大人不回国可能会失去保险

جوستان ترودو، رئيس الحكومة الكندية، وهو يعلن عن إغلاق الحدود الكندية أمام الأجانب اليوم الإثنين 16 مارس آذار 2020 في أوتاوا - The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyldالعربية | RCI

كندا تغلق حدودها أمام الأجانب ما عدا المواطنين الأمريكيين بسبب فيروس كورونا