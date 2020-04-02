In many cases, obliged to stay at home, people are turning to an old tradition of baking bread. The demand for ingredients has flour mills working overtime and creating slight shortages of ingredients like yeast and sugar. (Maggie MacPherson-CBC)

Back to the future: COVID-19 means people are baking again

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, April 2, 2020 17:19
Last Updated: Thursday, April 2, 2020 17:40

After the panic buying of such things as toilet paper which created shortages in stores, there now seems to be shortages of things like flour and yeast.

While not in the category of panic buying, it appears that with many more people staying at home, they are finding they have a lot more time on their hands and are re-discovering the satisfaction of actually making their own bread and other baked goods.

Flour mills have seen a slow but steady decline in consumer demand over the past many years, but that has very suddenly reversed.

Stores are seeing sales of flour, yeast, sugar and other baking ingredients increase markedly, while flour mills and sugar processing operations are now working overtime to meet demands.

The same is true for yeast manufacturers such as AB Mauri, which has a large plant in the Montreal borough of LaSalle and another in the western city of Calgary. They produce the well-known brand of Fleischman’s Yeast as well as other baking products.

Online chefs and cookbook authors have also seen a great increase in visits to their websites. One Canadian cookbook author and creator of a recipe site says visits to the site have quadrupled in the last two weeks.

Google is seeing a huge increase in searches on ‘baking’ just since the beginning of March, when the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 as a pandemic and movement restrictions first started to be announced.

Graph from Google Trends-search numbers related to ‘baking’

image.png

Besides being a slightly less expensive option for food, many people will says being creative such as baking your own bread helps to relieve stress and worry created by the pandemic. It gives people control over something in a time when control over their lives is reduced by external forces beyond their control.

For many, they find that working together in the kitchen is bringing families a little closer together. Plus of course the wonderful aroma of freshly baked items wafting through the home, is just so wonderful.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Economy, Health, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

COVID-19: To mask or not to mask?

RCI | Français

COVID-19: Desjardins baisse à 10,9 % les frais d’intérêt sur sa carte de crédit

RCI | Español

Canadienses varados en Colombia en situación difícil piden ser repatriados

RCI | 中文

加拿大实时疫情（4月2日）：全国确诊病例超过 1万

يمكن للحكومة أن تمدّد تلقائيًا جميع التأشيرات التي ستنتهي صلاحيتها في يونيو حزيران أو يوليو تمّوز، وفقًا لجمعية محامي الهجرة – Photo : CBCالعربية | RCI

مُحامون يطالبون بتمديد تأشيرات الطلبة في كندا في ظلّ أزمة كوفيد 19

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Québec limite les transports de malades des CHSLD vers les hôpitauxAprès 27 jours en mer, le Zaandam accoste finalement en FlorideDépister la COVID-19 en 15 minutes grâce aux tests sérologiquesDes « primes COVID-19 » de 8 % ou 4 % pour des travailleurs de la santé au QuébecLes New-Yorkais devraient se couvrir le visage en public, dit leur maireCOVID-19 au Canada : ce qu’il faut retenir aujourd’huiLes soldats canadiens sont transférés hors d'Irak en raison de la pandémieQuébec doublera son nombre de cliniques pour dépister la COVID-19COVID-19 : près de la moitié des décès au pays sont en OntarioJustin Trudeau « très inquiet » du possible détournement de matériel destiné au Canada
Ottawa Food Bank raises $170K in one day with donations from Wu-Tang Clan, Shopify execGST rebate targeting low-income Canadians impacted by COVID-19 will arrive a month earlyCOVID-19 cases in First Nations spur leaders to call for field hospitals'It's just a job that has to get done': Alberta couple helps stranded Canadians get homeChief medical officers are leading Canada through COVID-19 crisis — and many are womenCanada pulls military trainers out of Iraq as pandemic spreadsCOVID-19 has upended the U.S. election campaign and could also change how Americans vote'This has been a nightmare': Canadian passengers on virus-stricken cruise finally headed for homeMore evidence emerges that coronavirus infections can spread by people with no clear symptomsRecord 6.6M Americans filed for jobless benefits last week