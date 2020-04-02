Pedestrians wear masks in Toronto on Friday as residents engage in social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak. Health experts say the rise in COVID-19 cases from community transmission makes it more difficult to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Canada. For the time being, both the WHO and Canadian officials say masks are only needed for those who have the virus, and those in close contact with them (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

COVID-19: To mask or not to mask?

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, April 2, 2020 17:27

With infection cases now rising rapidly in the U.S.,there is more debate about whether people should wear face masks to limit the spread of the infection.

Currently, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Teresa Tam, maintains the position that  face masks can reduce the spread of the coronavirus when worn by someone infected, they provide little protection to healthy people who wear them.

In a press conference on Monday she added they may in fact provide a false sense of security to healthy people who may also be touching their faces more often when wearing them through putting them on, taking them off, and making adjustments while wearing them.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also maintains the position that those infected should wear masks as well as people caring for the sick. They do not recommend healthy people wear masks.

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Teresa Tam during a press conference on Monday says it is critical to ensure mask supplies for medical workers, adding if you are not infected, wearing a mask is not beneficial and it may also lead to you touching your face more often and possibly infecting yourself through the virus picked up on your fingers from touching surfaces. (via CBC)

US debating mandatory masking; some European countries already there

The mask debate is now arising in the United States where the virus infection numbers are increasing,  Apparently officials at the U.S Centres for Disease Control (CDC) are considering altering the official stance which currently echoes that of the WHO.

Dr Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the U.S. Speaking on the CNN show Newsroom he said the CDC is actively discussing the situation, adding, “The thing that has inhibited that a bit is to make sure we don’t take away the supply of masks from the health care workers who need them,” Fauci added. “But when we get in a situation where we have enough masks, I believe there will be some very serious consideration about more broadening this recommendation of using masks”

Some European countries have now mandated masks.

Austria has ordered that those entering  supermarkets and other stores must wear masks. These are now being handed out at entrances.

The Czech Republic has mandated wearing of masks  as has neighbouring Slovakia, which has resulted in any number of homemade masks being worn.

Germany at this point is considering adopting some form of mandatory mask wearing following Austria’s move.

In Asian countries where mask wearing has long been more common, officials there say ‘westerners’ could reduce the spread of the virus if everyone was wearing masks.

additional information-sources

Categories: Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

COVID-19: To mask or not to mask?

RCI | Français

COVID-19: Desjardins baisse à 10,9 % les frais d’intérêt sur sa carte de crédit

RCI | Español

Canadienses varados en Colombia en situación difícil piden ser repatriados

RCI | 中文

加拿大实时疫情（4月2日）：全国确诊病例超过 1万

يمكن للحكومة أن تمدّد تلقائيًا جميع التأشيرات التي ستنتهي صلاحيتها في يونيو حزيران أو يوليو تمّوز، وفقًا لجمعية محامي الهجرة – Photo : CBCالعربية | RCI

مُحامون يطالبون بتمديد تأشيرات الطلبة في كندا في ظلّ أزمة كوفيد 19

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Québec limite les transports de malades des CHSLD vers les hôpitauxAprès 27 jours en mer, le Zaandam accoste finalement en FlorideDépister la COVID-19 en 15 minutes grâce aux tests sérologiquesDes « primes COVID-19 » de 8 % ou 4 % pour des travailleurs de la santé au QuébecLes New-Yorkais devraient se couvrir le visage en public, dit leur maireCOVID-19 au Canada : ce qu’il faut retenir aujourd’huiLes soldats canadiens sont transférés hors d'Irak en raison de la pandémieQuébec doublera son nombre de cliniques pour dépister la COVID-19COVID-19 : près de la moitié des décès au pays sont en OntarioJustin Trudeau « très inquiet » du possible détournement de matériel destiné au Canada
Ottawa Food Bank raises $170K in one day with donations from Wu-Tang Clan, Shopify execGST rebate targeting low-income Canadians impacted by COVID-19 will arrive a month earlyCOVID-19 cases in First Nations spur leaders to call for field hospitals'It's just a job that has to get done': Alberta couple helps stranded Canadians get homeChief medical officers are leading Canada through COVID-19 crisis — and many are womenCanada pulls military trainers out of Iraq as pandemic spreadsCOVID-19 has upended the U.S. election campaign and could also change how Americans vote'This has been a nightmare': Canadian passengers on virus-stricken cruise finally headed for homeMore evidence emerges that coronavirus infections can spread by people with no clear symptomsRecord 6.6M Americans filed for jobless benefits last week