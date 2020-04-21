Encouraged by a slowdown in infection rates officials in Ontario, and some other provinces, feel they may have reached the peak rate of infections, earlier than predicted. (Turgut Yeter= CBC)

COVID-19: Ontario, and elsewhere, at or near the peak?

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:08

Ontario, Canada’s most populated province at over 14 million, is now indicating some hesitant optimism about infection rates.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health and Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, dean of the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health both have indicated at media briefings this week that the province appears to have reached a peak in the number of infections.   However, they say that the slowed rate is due to the various restrictions, and that the measures such as social distancing shouldn’t be relaxed just yet.

While it appears the infection peak in the general public may be approaching, almost all officials are saying its too early to relax restrictions ( Kat Bueckert-CBC)

The new figures released Monday are far less dramatic than modelling estimates for the province released on April 3.

At that time models indicated a ‘best case’ scenario of  80,000 infections and ‘worst case’ of 300,000 and a peak of the infections in early May. The best case model also predicted more than 1,200 people would be in intensive care and some 1,600 deaths by April 30.

New modelling suggests total infections during the span of the outbreak to be less than 20,000 in the province, with 247 patients currently in intensive care units with 193 on ventilators. As of Monday there were about 600 deaths related to COVID-19.

Both officials also said that the peak in the wider community infection rate may be stable for a period before a decline is seen but also noted that while the ‘community’ rate has slowed, infections in long term care facilities continues to rise.

West coast British Columbia has indicated its infection rate has peaked. On Monday afternoon there were 104 patients in intensive care, down from a peak of 149 early in the month.

East coast Nova Scotia reported 46 new cases on Monday, a single day high for infections, but also 48 recoveries, also a single day high, There were no deaths reported on Monday, the first day no new deaths were reported since April 16.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the new figures shows the preventative measures have been working to lessen the effect of the virus and while the government is looking at an eventual slow easing of restrictions to restart the economy, that time has not yet arrived and is perhaps still weeks away.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford leads Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Long Term Care Merrilee Fullerton to his daily COVID-19 briefing at Queen’s Park on Monday. Encouraged by an apparent peak in infections, Ford said its still too early to relax restrictions (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Quebec, with the highest death rate at nearly 1,000, is also seeing a slowing in infections and death rates. Under pressure Premier Francois Legault has allowed residential construction to restart in order to ease a potential housing crisis, automobile garages have also re-opened. He indicated however that schools will not re-open on May 4 as earlier planned. He added if measures are eased too quickly, infections will rise again.

Federally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, that while it appears progress is being made he urged caution in any lifting of restrictions, most of which have been made at the provincial level. At his weekend media briefing he said, “ “We are going to have to be very, very careful, very gradual, very progressive if we are to prevent that kind of resurgence that would send us all back into lockdown.”

additional information-sources

Categories: Health, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

L’or noir albertain en zone négative pendant combien de temps?

RCI | Español

Economía y mercados en época del Coronavirus

RCI | 中文

加拿大继续支持世卫，但要求疫情后全面评估：国际发展部长与谭德赛电话会谈

كريس ليذر رئيس العمليّات الجنائيّة في الشرطة الملكيّة الكنديّة يتحدّث من دارتموث في نوفا سكوشا في 20-04-2020/Riley Smith/CPالعربية | RCI

نوفا سكوشا: "الجراح لن تلتئم" بعد حادثة إطلاق النار

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Legault met la table pour une réouverture graduelle des écolesCOVID-19 : 551 nouveaux cas en OntarioTuerie en Nouvelle-Écosse : au moins 20 victimesCOVID-19 au Canada : ce qu’il faut retenir aujourd’huiOttawa investit 350 millions de dollars pour soutenir les organismes communautairesLes pourparlers débutent pour hausser le salaire des préposés aux bénéficiairesDestruction de masques N95 : Justin Trudeau promet d’éviter d’autres gaspillagesService correctionnel du Canada visé par une demande d'action collectiveCOVID-19 : médecins et infirmières enquêtent sur les CHSLDCOVID-19 : attention aux inexactitudes contenues dans ce documentaire
'It's about making it all happen': How star-studded benefit shows come together during the pandemicGovernments making power grabs, repressing dissent while world focuses on COVID-19Shopping safely: The challenges of managing a grocery store amid COVID-19'Doing my damnedest': Family living in a shutdown world of COVID-19 juggles a lot — with very littleNever mind Trump's tweets. Keep an eye on his plan for reopening the economyHow the pandemic gave Trudeau an energy policy both the oilpatch and environmentalists could applaudLawmakers in Canada, U.S. call for probes of Live Nation/Ticketmaster's 'outrageous' refund policyIs spraying disinfectant in public spaces a good way to fight COVID-19?At Quebec nursing home, orderlies worked without PPE, COVID-19 patients wandered halls100 days after, the families of Flight 752 victims refuse to be forgotten