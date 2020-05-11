Another Cargill meat plant shuts down because of COVID-19

Canada’s troubled meat-packing industry is facing more problems today.

Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety board says Cargill did not attempt to engage worker representation as it investigated the circumstances that led to the largest COVID-19 outbreak linked to a single facility in Canada, at Cargill’s High River plant.

Cargill says it will close the Chambly facility on Wednesday to begin testing workers – voluntarily – for COVID-19. The plant prepares meat for grocery stores and other retail customers.

The company says at least 64 workers– about 13 per cent of the workforce – have tested positive fo COVID-19 and three employees have recovered.

A spokesperson for the workers’ union, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), says 171 employees are already at home, either because they are sick or have come into contact with someone showing symptoms, and 30 of them have tested negative.