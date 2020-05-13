COVID-10 takes down one of the last major summer events

Even as provinces begin to ease up on emergency health lockdowns, the virus has claimed yet another of Canada’s major events.

Often considered as marking the last hoorah of summer, the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto has just been cancelled.

It now joins a host of other major summer events cancelled including the west coast the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE), the Calgary Stampede, International Jazz fests in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, Edmonton’s K-Days, and almost every other summer festival, parade, and fair big and small across the country.

The PNE for example, similar to the CNE was one of the west coast’s largest summer events pumping $85 million into Vancouver’s economy every year.

Now the CNE, also known simply as “the Ex”, has fallen as well. Established in 1879, this will be the first cancellation of the event since the Second World War when the grounds became a military training ground and recruitment centre from 1942 to 45, and reopening in 1947.

The annual exhibition with it’s many various displays and demonstrations ranging from agriculture and animals to high tech innovation, midway, concessions, entertainment, a three-day airshow and so on, annually attracts about 1.5 million visitors. Staged in late August and into the Labour Day holiday in early September, the Ex generates ove $90million for Toronto and over $183 million for Ontario and provides some 5,000 seasonal jobs.

While virtually all other summer gatherings of any size across the country have been cancelled, the annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest (KWO) in Ontario is still in limbo. The huge original Oktoberfest event in Munich Germany was cancelled in April. but the Canadian organisers of the fall event are waiting to see if the COVID-19 situation improves before making a final decision.

Founded in 1969, the biggest of many Bavarian festivals across Canada, the KWO attracts some 700,000 visitors and adds over $22 million to the local economy.

An announcement on this event is expected in coming weeks.

additional information-sources