Ottawa looking to private sector to help plan the economic recovery

Looking for work?

Here’s a job for the non-faint of heart and today’s the deadline.

The federal government is heading to the private sector for advice on how to achieve a strong economic recovery in Canada in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC News reports that Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada has invited 20 accounting firms, management consultants and the University of Ottawa’s Telfer School of Management to come up with “big ideas” to help the economy bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winner gets to “undertake analysis of key strategic industrial sectors at a national and international level, model scenarios and spark ‘big ideas,'” according to the request for proposals.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented shocks to the global economy,” the request for proposals says.

“A contractor is sought to provide global sectoral analysis to support government/industry collaboration on economic stabilization and resiliency, to support strategic sectoral strategies that increase innovation, digital adoption and sustainability.”

In a story published today, Louis Blouin and Peter Zimonjic report that the proposal states that any contract that results from the request cannot exceed $3.75 million.

And the winner WILL work hard for the money.

“The contractor must have access to global experts and case studies and must be able to provide rich pre-reads and presentations on issues such as corporate debt and liquidity, workforce disruptions, re-establishment of supply chains, building consumer confidence, agile regulation, digitalization and sustainable growth,” the request for proposals states.

Given the way the economy is going, it would be a very good idea if the winner brings their A-Game to that first day on the job.

Earlier this week, Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux told the Senate finance committee that the estimated federal deficit for this fiscal year will be about $260 billion–up $8 billion from his previous estimate.

And it’s only May.

With files from CBC News (Louis Blouin, Peter Zimonjic), The Canadian Press (Jordan Press)