Winnipeg tentatively named hub city for possible CFL season

The Canadian Football League announced on Tuesday that the city of Winnipeg has been tentatively chosen to be the league’s hub city for a potential 2020 season pending the approval of public health and safety officials in Manitoba.
The selection was made by a committee of CFL presidents team presidents representing clubs that were not among those who had bid on being a hub city for the 2020 season. The other cities in the running were Calgary and Regina.
“All three proposals – from Saskatchewan, Winnipeg and Calgary – were excellent and all three would make superb hosts,” Randy Ambrosie, the commissioner of the CFL, said. “We look forward to returning to Saskatchewan for Grey Cup in 2022 and we remain immensely proud of the tremendous Grey Cup that Calgary hosted just a year ago.”
The CFL hopes to start a shortened season this September in a single city with the players, coaches in a bubble similar which will consist of hotels, practice facilities, and a stadium which will host every game.
If a season is to go on, the CFL wants to have 60 games over 15 weeks.
“It’s great we were able to secure this large-scale event for our city and for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It will have a large economic impact on our province and our city which I believe we all need right now."
📝 https://t.co/4WR4sF8mVc#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/Q16EJvfKQx
— Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) July 21, 2020
“It’s great we were able to secure this large-scale event for our city and for the restaurant and hospitality industry,” said Wade Miller, the president and chief executive officer of the Winning Blue Bombers. “It will have a large economic impact on our province and our city which I believe we all need right now.”
On Monday, the Manitoba government had made a $2.5 million bid to host the CFL’s shortened 2020 season as well as the 108th Grey Cup. The Saskatchewan government pledged $3 million on Monday as well.
The 2020 season is not guaranteed however. The CFL still needs a new collective bargaining agreement with CFL Players Association, support from the Canadian government, and approval from public health officials.
“We are working hard with our players and our teams on each of these fronts,” Ambrosie said.
With files from The Canadian Press
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.