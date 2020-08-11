Ottawa tightens mask rules for air travellers

Ottawa has tightened rules that have allowed some air travellers in Canada to avoid using face coverings.

A new Transport Canada ministerial order states that passengers who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must now present an official doctor’s note stating that they are exempt from the rule or they won’t be allowed on the plane.

Non-medical masks have been required for air travellers in Canada since mid-April to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but many travellers have found a way around the rules as anti-mask groups have printed bogus “exemption cards“– something that has puzzled many Canadians.

A survey taken in June suggested that most Canadians support mandatory mask laws--though that support is not as strong as in the United States.

Another poll in July showed that more than 80 per cent of Canadians would support making the wearing of masks in public places mandatory during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(And bogus cards are the only way to come up with needed I.D. Edmonton, for example, offers exemption cards to those who ask — without requiring proof of a medical condition.)

As COVID-19 struck Canada earlier this year, Transport Minister Marc Garneau introduced rules in April requiring that all air travellers wear face masks covering their noses and mouths while in transit.

In June, Garneau expanded the rules, to include airline flight crew and airport workers.

The closing of the loopholes comes as representatives of Canada’s travel and tourism industry continue to issue dire warnings about their business future.

On Monday, some industry representatives appeared before the House of Commons industry committee and warned of mass layoffs and large-scale bankruptcies caused by COVID-19 if the federal government fails to step up with aid for the sector.

The CBC’s Kathleen Harris reports that Charlotte Bell, president of the Travel Industry Association of Canada, said while other businesses have been allowed to gradually reopen, the tourism sector continues to take a beating due to travel restrictions and border closures.

“The visitor economy is unlike other sectors. We can’t provide curb-side products and services nor can we sell experiences online to keep the lights on,” she said.

The Hotel Association of Canada’s Susie Grynol said mass gathering and distancing restrictions have left many hotels with a revenue loss of 70-90 per cent.

More than a quarter of hotels in Canada, Grynol said, would be forced to close if the federal government does not inject more immediate financial aid.

With files from CBC News (Sarah Rieger, Kathleen Harris), RCI, The Canadian Press