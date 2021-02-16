(Photo : iStock)

Montreal, Centre of the A.I. World｜#2 Research, Canada’s Secret Formula

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 15:40

Research and continued public funding are the main reasons behind the development of AI in Quebec’s largest city and in Canada more broadly. 

The country has never stopped believing in its researchers, be they Canadian or from abroad, and has even achieved a world first in terms of investment in artificial intelligence.

These investments have led to the creation of major hubs across the country. Montreal being one of them, several institutes and clusters have been created in the city.

It is all this research that we will explore in this episode to help us understand the singular character of Montreal.

Duration: 26 Minutes 57 seconds

Music: APM Music / With files from CIFAR, Montreal International, Mila.

Categories: Internet, Science & Technology, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author