Montreal, Centre of the A.I. World｜#5 An AI Bubble?

Some researchers, such as Yves Gingras, are quite skeptical about the place of Montreal in the global AI landscape.

In his study, Professor Gingras has revealed many interesting and sometimes disturbing aspects of the Montreal ecosystem.

We confronted his point of view with those of various researchers and industry players interviewed previously.

In this last episode, we will take a closer look at this divergence of views and try to answer our initial question: Is Montreal truly the centre of the AI world?