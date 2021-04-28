Projects aim to turn landfill into natural gas

Several Canadian companies have partnered to transform landfill waste into carbon-neutral energy which will be added into local natural gas networks across Canada. This would reduce the overall carbon emission of the gas supply used to heat homes, power businesses and fuel vehicle fleets.

The partnership is spearheaded by energy infrastructure company Enbridge and involves Walker Industries and Comcor Environmental.

Enbridge says Canada has over 10,000 sites at which garbage is dumped and buried or covered over. These sites generate an estimated 30 megatonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide equivalent each year. That accounts for 20 per cent of Canada’s methane emissions. Methane is an extremely potent greenhouse gas. The partnership estimates repurposing waste could divert 20 Mt of carbon dioxide equivalent.

“RNG (renewable natural gas) presents a tremendous opportunity to provide affordable, reliable, and low-carbon fuel for Canada’s increasing energy needs, leveraging our existing energy system and stimulating economic growth,” said Cynthia Hansen, an executive with Enbridge.

The industry estimates that generating gas from landfill could supply energy to about 400,000 homes for one year. This joint venture seeks to unlock the potential for generating natural gas from landfill waste and to offer commercially viable solutions to landfills that are ready for development. The Niagara RNG facility in the province of Ontario is being prepared for service in 2022 and is the partnership’s first landfill RNG project. Several other projects are in the works.

“The production of RNG from landfill gas and its use in existing energy infrastructure is a pathway towards greenhouse gas reductions and a greener energy future in Canada,” said Walter Graziani, President of Comcor Environmental.