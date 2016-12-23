Video Documentary: How indigenous knowledge is changing what we know about the Arctic

Earlier this month, Eye on the Arctic brought you Part 1 of a video documentary about how climate change was making the muskoxen sick in Canada’s High Arctic and the effect it is having on Inuit communities there.
Part 1: Is climate change making the muskoxen sick on Victoria Island?
Today, we bring you Part 2.
Arctic Peoples are more than just victims of climate change. In many parts of the circumpolar world, they’re collaborating with scientists to unravel the unprecedented environmental transformation of the North.
But these relationships aren’t always easy.
In this Eye on the Arctic documentary report from Arctic Canada, we learn about some of the problems that still exist and profile a collaboration that this community says is an example of what happens when things go right.
Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca
Related stories from around the North:
Canada: Is climate change making the muskoxen sick on Victoria Island?, Eye on the Arctic
Finland: Sámi spokesperson urges respect for nature, Yle News
Greenland: What the EU seal ban has meant for Inuit communities in the Arctic, Eye on the Arctic
Iceland: Feature Interview – Hunting culture under stress in Arctic, Eye on the Arctic
Norway: Indigenous Peoples’ knowledge can help us prevent climate changes says Ban Ki-moon, The Independent Barents Observer
Russia: Russia brands Arctic indigenous organization as “foreign agent”, The Independent Barents Observer
Sweden: Arctic missing from Paris climate agreement, Eye on the Arctic
United States: White House – No nation an island on Arctic science, Alaska Public Radio Network
Leave a Reply