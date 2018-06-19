Politics: Looming environmental tax trouble for Trudeau.

An election concern in 2019

As part of his environmental platform Canada’s Prime Minister said he would impose a federal carbon tax on any province that didn’t institute their own tax.

Alberta already has a carbon scheme of about $30 per tonne, British Columbia currently prices at $35 /tonne, and Ontario’s cap and trade system equates to about $18+ per tonne for companies.

The federal scheme would start at $10/tonne and rise to $50/tonne by 2022.

However, the recent election of Rob Ford as Premier of Canada’s biggest manufacturing province is likely to shake Trudeau’s reputation and position.

Ford has said that carbon taxes drive away businesses

Ford has vowed to scrap the three-way carbon cap and trade that the previous provincial government made with neighbouring Quebec, and with the U.S state of California.

This would force Trudeau to levy the federal tax on Ontarions which would certainly be an unpopular move in the country’s most populous province, especially with the federal election looming.

With Ford promising to cut fuel prices by 4.3 cents by ending the province’s cap and trade, an imposition of a federal tax would then be something immediately noticeable to the average voter at the pump who would easily blame the federal Liberal government.

Ford meanwhile may have painted himself into a corner with promises of tax cuts to fuel, thereby removing a substantial source of revenue in a very heavily indebted province.

Under the law, the federal carbon tax money has to be returned to province where it was raised. The only weapon the federal Liberals have would be to return it as a dividend directly to citizens, and not to an “unfriendly” government for its own needs.

Nevertheless, Fard has also said he would fight the imposition of the federal tax in court and so join Saskatchewan in opposition.

That prairie province has already said it will fight the carbon tax in court.

Adding heat to the governing federal Liberals, the opposition Conservative party has been demanding the Trudeau government tell Canadians how much the carbon tax would cost them individually. Although they know the figures the Liberals have so far chosen not to answer that question, although on June 30 they released a report that said such a tax would cut about $2 billion from the economy but noted that growth (Gross Domestic Product) would be unaffected with or without a carbon tax.

The prospect of two provinces publicly attacking the federal government along with the main opposition party in Parliament on an issue the voting public can easily identify does not bode well for the Prime Minister.

While there are so many issues mounting in an election a year from now, the idea of a carbon tax is slowly rising to priority position.

Meanwhile critics have said even if the federal plan to tax carbon by $50 happens, it won’t help Canada meet its climate goals but does seem destined to fill government coffers .

