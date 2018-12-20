A protester holds a photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau covered in oil during a protest against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Canada’s pipeline debate: simmering in the background,ready to boil again

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 20 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The long standing dispute over the Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion, has been surpassed in the news by other political events, but it hasn’t gone away.

Permission for the huge project was tossed out when a court agreed with legal challenges saying the environmental review process was flawed and that aboriginal groups hadn’t been properly consulted.

A load of pipe originally destined for the Trans-Mountain pipeline sits idle on a Kamloops B.C. rail siding.(Dennis Owen-Reuters)

The issue was the building of an additional pipeline, a twinning, of the existing 65 year old line from the Alberta to a facility to load tankers in British Columbia at the Pacific coast.

The project was the target of substantial protests and legal challenges such that the owner, Kinder-Morgan, decided to halt the project.

The federal government stepped in with $4.5 billion dollars to buy the lines from the U.S. Company.

Then the project was then halted by an Appeal Court ruling that agreed with legal challenges saying the original Nationa Energy Board environmental review was incomplete in that it didn’t account for potential effects on the marine environment of increased tanker traffic and risk of spills, and didn’t fully consult with First Nations groups.

The Trudeau government insists the project will proceed but will abide by the court decision to improve the environmental review process and consultation with First Nations groups. It gave the National Energy Board a new deadline of February 22 to file its revised report.

Environmental groups says the time frame is too short for a meaningful review, and that a number of experts busy on other projects can’t be contacted in time.

At least one group, Wilderness Committee has said it feels the process is flawed and warning of more lawsuits to come.

“They’re making all the same mistakes as before,” said  Wilderness Committee Climate Campaigner Peter McCartney McCartney. “Even Trudeau agreed the process was broken, yet here we are again with the government manipulating the review to get their preferred outcome”.

Southern resident killer whales (which cold be affected by increased tanker traffic and spills) are designated under the Species At Risk Act, which means federal prohibitions exist against anything that would harm them or habitat considered critical to their survival. The court ruled the environmental assessment did not take into account potential effects on marine life in the area (Valerie Shore/Shorelines Photography-via CBC)

He added “They’re going through the motions but they’ve already made up their mind”.

Meanwhile, a new study says that an important group is being entirely left out of the discussion. The non-partisan think tank Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives released a report this week studying how the media covers the controversial project noting that coverage excludes energy sector workers and unions. The analysis noted mainstream media featured more often the idea of  jobs and economic benefits, while alternative media focussed on environmental and Indigenous groups dissent, basically pitting the economy versus the environment.

“The exclusion of energy workers’ voices from the fossil fuel debate makes it more difficult to meaningfully, effectively include those workers in conversations about the transition we must make to a low-carbon economy,” says lead author, professor Robert Hackett. “If we are to build a greener future–as we must do to stave off catastrophic climate change—we must make plans with fossil fuel industry workers to ensure secure, sustainable jobs are within their reach.”

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Canada’s pipeline debate: simmering in the background,ready to boil again

RCI | Français

Les « Saintes Nuits » de Marc-André Pepin

RCI | Español

Gobierno canadiense propone reglas para el uso de la marihuana en productos comestibles

RCI | 中文

联邦政府给多伦多拨款 710万，打击年轻人帮派犯罪

العربية | RCI

حركةٌ استقلالية وازنة في ألبرتا أم تزايدٌ في الشعور بالإحباط والاغتراب؟