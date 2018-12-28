Animal rights activists say 2018 provided progress and hope

Animal activists, at least the ones I’ve met, tend to be generous, passionate and determined

Most–again from my experience–are also relentless–relentless in their desire to protect the creatures who share this earth with the rest of us.

Activists advocate. They demonstrate. They hold legislators’ feet to the fire.

Most of all they care--determined to speak for creatures who can’t.

Try this one.

Over 800 million farm animals were slaughtered in Canada to provide food for the rest of us in Canada in 2017, the last year organizations like Animal Justice have figures for.

Just Canada.

Animal Justice celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018 and for all the reasons cited above they show no indications that they intend to go away any time soon.

The group’s goal for the next 10 years: “revolutionizing Canada for animals.”

Again, from my personal experience, these are not people you want to bet against.

How did they do in 2018?

Anna Pippus, Animal Justice’s director of farmed animal advocacy, called the year “precedent-setting,” citing–among other things–four animal protection bills currently before Parliament; S-214 Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act, S-203 Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act, S-238 Ban on Shark Fin Importation and Exportation Act, C-84 An Act to Amend the Criminal Code (Bestiality and Animal Fighting).

I spoke to her about this past year and how she sees the future unfolding for animals and the human beings doing their level best to protect them.