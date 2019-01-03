A recovery boat is seen in October 2010 on the Mildred Lake tailings pond in northern Alberta. ((James Hees/CBC News)

Canadian oil company fined (again) for migratory bird deaths

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 3 January, 2019 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

The Syncrude company operating in the western province of Alberta’s oilsands region, has been fined $2.7 million dollars for causing the deaths of 31 blue herons.

A large containment pond for a mixture of bitumen, water and other chemical byproducts of production, known as a runoff or sump pond, was at one time about a kilometre long, almost half a kilometre wide, and some 8 metres deep.  Occasionally drained, it had at the time been mostly drained and left abandoned when in 2015, an employee found 30 Great blue heron carcasses and one bird still alive at the site at Mildred lake which still contained some bitumen and runoff. The bird was later euthanized.

Some 31 Great Blue Herons died after being in contact with an abandoned and partially drained sump pond at a Syncrude facility near Fort McMurray in the Alberta oilsands region.
(Cal Calloway, Canadian Wildlife Federation-Hinterland Who’s Who)

The abandoned sump had not been included by the company in their required plans to install bird deterrents on tailings ponds. These include such things as strobe lights, scarecrows, noise makers and even radar-based movement detectors that fire noise cannons when birds approach.

The company has pleaded guilty to provincial and federal charges under the Migratory Birds Convention Act in depositing a substance harmful to birds and to charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act by failing to properly store a hazardous substance to ensure it does not come into contact with, or contaminate animals.

In pleading guilty to the charges the company said agreeing to the substantial fine reflected the company’s remorse.

It also noted that fencing and other deterrents have since been installed at the site and at another similar site to bring them into line with their waterfowl protection plan.

In 2010 the company was fined $3million for the deaths of over 1,500 ducks that landed in 2008 in one of their tailings ponds.

This duck and about 1,600 others landed on a Syncrude tailings pond on April 28, 2008. The company paid a $3 million fine for lack of preventative measures (Government of Alberta)

A company spokesman said the latest fine shows the company needs to make its deterrents more extensive.

Almost one million dollars from the fine will go to projects in Alberta to support biodiversity, habitat reclamation, conservation, and safe migratory pathways for birds.

Most of the rest will go to the Environmental Damages Fund,  a federally administered fund to projects benefitting the natural environment.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Canadian oil company fined (again) for migratory bird deaths
  1. Ursula Wagner says:
    3 January 2019 at 13 h 46 min

    Good news, more of it, but fines should even be higher.

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Canadian oil company fined (again) for migratory bird deaths

Internet, Science and Technology

Technology and you in 2019

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

History recovered from the sea: 19th century rifles

RCI | Français

Simulation parlementaire: plus qu'un simple jeu

RCI | Español

Renovación del Programa de reunificación de Padres y Abuelos en Canadá

RCI | 中文

2019年：国际原住民语言年

العربية | RCI

قراءة في حملة "يزّيكم باستا'' الاحتجاجية في تونس