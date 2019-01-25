Canada history: January 25 1995: Two minutes to nuclear war.

When a Canadian designed rocket almost caused nuclear war

After the second world war, the world’s powers began to be interested in rockets and missiles. Canada began researching solid rocket fuels for anti-ballistic missiles and to test them began work on a rocket capable of handling a variety of fuel loads and types and payloads. By 1961 the result was the creation of a test model called the Black Brant by the Canadian Armament Research and Development Establishment (CARDE).

As an unusual side-benefit, scientists discovered the research rocket turned out to be a great design for use as a “sounding vehicle”, a rocket to boost research equipment to study the upper atmosphere.

It eventually proved to be an extremely successful design, and is still used to this day as the most reliable rocket design in history with several variants in payload capacity and number of boosters.

On this day however, January 25, 1995, one of these rockets came within 120 seconds of causing a nuclear holocaust.

The Cold War was theoretically over, but tensions were never far from the surface between East and West especially the U.S, and Russia which was still dealing with the after effects of the breakup of the Soviet Union,

Norway planned to launch a Black Brant atmospheric rocket, although a somewhat bigger version of the Black Brant, and had dutifully notified about 30 countries to expect a missile heading off over northern Europe. This included the Russian military. However the Russian military had failed to notify its nuclear forces.

Suddenly the always alert, but not avised, Russian Missile Attack Warning System, noticed a signal that matched that of a submarine launched Trident missile over the northern coast of Norway. It appeared on a trajectory seemingly on a course for Moscow. Was this a pre-emptive strike to create an electro-magnetic pulse in the high atmosphere to knock our their radar prior to a full on attack? It would take only ten minutes from launch to reach Russia’s mainland and that was the time Russia had practiced to reach a decision to launch a counter strike.

The incoming rocket then dropped one of the boosters and fired up the next, which to the Russian radar operators, was exactly what a incoming Trident missile with warheads would do. At the time the radar was not sophisticated enough to determine size, and so they couldn’t know it was only a relatively light and thin sounding rocket.

The readings could estimate speed, and that gave the Russians a mere five minutes to decide on launching a full out counter attack, and a couple of minutes during which the missile, apparently heading for Moscow could not be tracked by radar due to gaps in the system created with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

All Russian nuclear subs were ordered on full combat alert, all other strategic forces were ordered to prepare for the next command, which would have been to launch counter strikes.

Nuclear button activated for first time in history

Russian President Boris Yeltsin was given the so-called nuclear briefcase which could launch an an all-out nuclear attack on the west.

With just minutes remaining in the ten minute window, he could see via the nuclear information in the “cheget” and from Russian satellites that no other western missiles had been launched, and with only two minutes remaining before a response had to be launched, Russian radar reported the rocket was headed out over the sea and not to Moscow.

Sometime later, everyone involved played down the incident as mere minor disturbance but in fact, it could be classed as the closest the world had come to nuclear holocaust.

Additional information-sources