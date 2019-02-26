Photo: CBC

Talking about health : RCI’s recent reports on medical issues in Canada

You want to know more about the latest medical breakthroughs and studies in Canada? How does the medical system work? Read our recent articles on health, research and community support to the sick people.

Vaccinations should be mandatory, say most Canadians
By Lynn Desjardins | 22 February, 2019

Screen time more than doubled for the very young: study
By Lynn Desjardins | 21 February, 2019

Get vaccinated against measles, urges chief doctor
By Lynn Desjardins | 20 February, 2019

Campaign aims to get children back to nature

By Lynn Desjardins | 19 February, 2019

We can edit the human genome, but should we?
By Marc Montgomery | 13 February, 2019

Black blood donors sought in Quebec

By Lynn Desjardins | 13 February, 2019

Book warns about chemicals in everyday objects
By Lynn Desjardins | 11 February, 2019

Medically assisted dying in Canada: seeking better rules
By Marc Montgomery | 7 February, 2019

Millions die after surgery worldwide, say researchers
By Lynn Desjardins | 1 February, 2019

Little counselling available for the stress of infertility
By Lynn Desjardins | 18 January, 2019

Canada working toward national dementia strategy
By Marc Montgomery | 17 January, 2019

Tainted blood scandal comes to life in tv series, book
By Lynn Desjardins | 15 January, 2019

Men, women remember pain differently: study
Three children died of flu, doctors urge vaccination
By Lynn Desjardins | 10 January, 2019

