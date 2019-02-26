A clear-cut in New Brunswick. The marketing of soft tissues requires virgin fibres according to the industry, meaning vast areas of forests are cut to feed the demand. (Shane Fowler-CBC)

U.S use of toilet paper wiping out Canada’s forests

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 26 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

It seems “cleanliness” comes at a substantial hidden cost.

Concerns are being raised once again in the latest report on consumption of  toilet paper and other tissue and the harm done to forests.

It is little realised that the marketing of ultra soft toilet paper and tissues comes at a serious cost to Canada’s forests and the environment (CBC Marketplace)

The relatively inexpensive product we all use is not without a serious cost to forests and ecosystems.

According to environmental groups, adding to the concern is the marketing campaign promoting the use of ever softer tissues which come from virgin wood.

A Greenpeace story notes that in 2005, the multi-national Kimberly-Clark reported it used some 3,113,000 metric tonnes of virgin fibre in its paper products.

Thousands of trees a day are cut to supply the need for paper, a good portion of that for “soft” tissues. (Chris Corday-CBC)

The World Wildlife Fund reports that every day the equivalent of about 270,000 trees is flushed or dumped in landfills around the world. Much of the fibre used comes from Canada’s boreal forests, and some from so called “old growth” ancient forests, and by the nature of its use, virtually none of the tissue products are recycled.

A new report from environmental groups, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Stand.earth, slammed the three big multinationals, Proctor & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, and Georgia Pacific which produce product names like Charmin, Cottonelle, Brawny, Bounty, Kleenex, Angel Soft, Quilted Northern and Viva. The non-profit environmental groups note, “None of their flagship at-home brands contain recycled materials or alternative fibres, and each company misses other key commitments necessary to ensure their products do not come at the expense of the boreal forest”.

Eco-Watch says between 1996 and 2015 more than 28 million acres of boreal forest were logged, an area much bigger than either Scotland, Ireland, or Iceland.

It says the U.S is the biggest consumer of toilet paper in the world at a rate of about 3 rolls per person per week, followed by Germany and the U.K.. Canada doesn’t make the top ten in toilet paper consumption.

When a virgin forest is cut, it creates radical changes in ecosystems and wildlife. (Freegrassy.net)

The report says not only does the use of virgin forest cause great harm ecosystems and wildlife, but also to indigenous people’s way of life, and while emitting vast amounts of greenhouse gas in the harvesting and production of the tissues.

While all the companies say they are concerned about the environment they also say it is consumers who are driving the demand for soft tissues.

The environmental groups say better alternatives for manufacturing are available including recycled wood pulp, wheat straw, hemp, and bamboo as just a few examples..

They also note that replacing mixed virgin forest with tree plantations as wood sources also completely changes ecosystems.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Society

MeToo: Catholic priest abuse of nuns

Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

U.S use of toilet paper wiping out Canada’s forests

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Judge slows Quebec's new immigration plans

Economy, International, Politics, Society

B.C. government sets its sights on condo flippers

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

International cooperation on rare genetic paediatric brain disorder

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Oil vs caribou: Canada concerned about incomplete US report

RCI | Français

Un 5e mandat pour Bouteflika décrié à Montréal

RCI | Español

"Es posible convivir dentro de la diversidad"

RCI | 中文

安大略省着手整顿医疗保健体系，以方便患者为中心

وزير الهجرة الكيبيكي سيمون حولان باريت المتشبث بمشروع القانون 09 لإصلاح نظم الهجرة في كيبيك/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

إتلاف ملفات هجرة في كيبيك: المعارضة ترحب بعدالة القضاء