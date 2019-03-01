As temperatures warmed, more ticks carrying Lyme disease have moved into Canada. (iStock)

Canada funds projects on climate threats to health

By Lynn Desjardins
Friday 1 March, 2019

Saying climate change is the greatest threat to global health in the 21st century, the government of Canada announced an investment of $1.7 million over two years to improve the health of Canadians as it relates to a changing climate.

There will be eight projects to enhance surveillance and monitoring of infectious diseases linked to climate change, and education and awareness activities to inform people about health risks and prevention.

Gaps in knowledge cited

In making the announcement, the chief public health officer said there were gaps in knowledge about diseases caused by changes in water, food, mosquitoes and ticks as a result of climate change.

Public Health Agency of Canada established an Infectious Disease and Climate Change Fund in 2017. It will provide up to $2 million annually over the next 11 years to help understand the impact of climate-driven infectious diseases.

“There are currently gaps in knowledge that exist related to infectious diseases caused by changes in water, food, mosquitoes and ticks as a result of climate change,” says a statement from the chief public health officer of Canada.

