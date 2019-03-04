Canada is buying 25 used Australian F-18's to augment the Canadian fleet. The first of 25 Australian jets landed at Cold Lake Alberta in February. Seven of the 25 planes purchased will be used as parts sources. (DND)

Used Aussie jets to cost millions more than earlier estimate

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 4 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada had been contemplating the replacement of its ageing CF-18 fighter jets, when it became embroiled in a trade tiff between Boeing and Bombardier.  The federal government in support of Bombardier then backed out of a plan to replace its fighter fleet with next generation Boeing Super-Hornets

With a need to replace some of the jets quickly, the federal Liberal government of Canada decided to augment its fleet with the purchase of used F-18’s from Australia as they replace their fleet with the F-35 fighters.

It’s now revealed that the cost of purchase and upgrade of the old Australian jets will cost much more than the Liberal government has indicated.

Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer recently indicated the cost of upgrade, maintenance, and eventual disposal would be 22 per cent higher than previous estimates.

An earlier story said the cost has risen to $1.09 to $1.15 billion dollars for operation of the Australian jets which were to be retired in 2025, but which will now be extended to 2032 as the Liberal government delays replacement of the fleet.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yvew Giroux, in an interview with PostMedia said of the Australian purchase.“We considered the entire life-cycle cost, from project management up until the very end of the disposal phase,” Giroux said in an interview with Postmedia. “We didn’t look at whether it was a good deal.”

The new estimates are far great than the $895.5 million figure determined by DND.  He mused that the difference may be DND’s desire to keep estimates below a “magical” $1-billion dollar level which tends to attract more public attention.

“Will not improve combat capability”

Last year, the federal Auditor-General had also questioned the DND amount and also noted that the purchase would not improve the Canadian Forces declining combat capability.

Meanwhile, Canada is still paying tens of millions of dollars annually to be involved in the much criticised US F-35 stealth development programme, even though it may eventually not choose that plane for the RCAF.  Last year Canadians contributed $54 million to the programme.

As one of nine partner countries in the F-35 development, Canada paid $54 million last year, even though the country may eventually choose another fighter. (Rick Bowmer-CP)

The government has plans to launch a $19-billion competition for a replacement fighter for the CF-18 fleet sometime this spring.  In competition are Lockheed-Martin’s F-35,  Boeing’s Super Hornet, the Eurofighter, and Saab’s Gripen.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Twice yearly, native settlements were visited by a government doctor. Shown here is T.J.Orford, doctor and agent for the James Bay district, with a child showing signs of tuberculosis. The child will be hospitalized "outside"(ie in southern Canada) at government expense. Jan. 1946 (Library and ARchives Canada, Mikan-3225246)
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics, Society

European Union to begin new travel document requirement

RCI | Français

 Traitement des maladies inflammatoires de l'intestin :  Entyvio, médicament biologique, suscite de réels espoirs

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del fin de semana del 15 -17 de marzo 2019

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2019年3月15-17日）

العربية | RCI

دعوة للتأمل والتوعية والتبصر رداً على مجزرة المسجديْن في نيوزيلاندا